Angry Rahul Dravid goes viral - ad sees legend lose his cool in Bengaluru traffic

Rahul Dravid is seen stuck in the famously frustrating Bengaluru traffic losing his cool with others in the jam in an ad that's gone viral ahead of the IPL 2021 opener.

09 April, 2021 19:12 IST

From breaking the opposition to breaking the internet - what can't Rahul Dravid do?

“All this going around is not aggression; if you want to see aggression on a cricket field, look into Rahul Dravid’s eyes," Matthew Hayden famously said.

One doesn't need to look too far now to see a rarely flustered Dravid lose his cool, thanks to a new ad brought out by credit card payment app CRED.

The ad sees Dravid stuck in the famously frustrating Bengaluru traffic losing his cool with others stuck in the jam in a way fans have never seen before, going viral instantly online.

"Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I am the don of Indiranagar -a popular locality in the city)," the former skipper says, wielding his bat from the sunroof of his car in a shot that's caught the fancy of meme makers all day. 

The ad, conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai, Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide was released ahead of the opening fixture of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League which will see Dravid's old franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

