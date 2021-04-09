Angry Rahul Dravid goes viral - ad sees legend lose his cool in Bengaluru traffic

“All this going around is not aggression; if you want to see aggression on a cricket field, look into Rahul Dravid’s eyes," Matthew Hayden famously said.

One doesn't need to look too far now to see a rarely flustered Dravid lose his cool, thanks to a new ad brought out by credit card payment app CRED.

The ad sees Dravid stuck in the famously frustrating Bengaluru traffic losing his cool with others stuck in the jam in a way fans have never seen before, going viral instantly online.





Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

"Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I am the don of Indiranagar -a popular locality in the city)," the former skipper says, wielding his bat from the sunroof of his car in a shot that's caught the fancy of meme makers all day.

The ad, conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai, Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide was released ahead of the opening fixture of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League which will see Dravid's old franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

From Ravichandran Ashwin and to Dodda Ganesh, the ad had sparked a meme fest online. Here are some of our favourites.





Rahul bhai’s strike rate is through the roof pic.twitter.com/9JgRG4Z7gF — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 9, 2021

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”. @imVkohli https://t.co/8QE1roe926 — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

not surprised that footage of rahul dravid breaking stuff is breaking the internet! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 9, 2021

Watching Rahul Dravid go crazy on repeat



Bangalore traffic can do this to the best of us. pic.twitter.com/PpKOHkS1I5 — AJ (@amaljohn123) April 9, 2021