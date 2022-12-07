Cricket

Dravid: Hopefully from January onwards we can pick our full strength ODI squad barring injuries

India head coach Rahul Dravid believes from January, India in all likelihood, will have a full strength ODI squad which will then consistently play for the next 8-9 months leading up to the World Cup at home.

07 December, 2022 22:38 IST
India’s coach Rahul Dravid.

India's coach Rahul Dravid. | Photo Credit: AP

India head coach Rahul Dravid believes from January, India in all likelihood, will have a full strength ODI squad which will then consistently play for the next 8-9 months leading up to the World Cup at home in October-November.

India’s ODI performance has been shoddy with back-to-back defeats in series against New Zealand and Bangladesh with very different squads due to workload management related permutations and combinations.

Rohit: India paid the price for failing to take wickets in middle overs against Bangladesh

Asked if batting and bowling in the middle overs is becoming a problem, Dravid said it hasn’t been easy not having the full squad.

“I guess from our perspective, it has not been easy to play. We don’t have full squad. Hopefully, from January, depending on injuries, we will get full squad to play home series. We have nine ODIs before IPL (3 vs NZ, 3 vs SL and 3 vs Aus) and hopefully, we will get to play a settled squad in those games,” Dravid said at post-match press conference.

“In the last two years, we had prioritised T20s a lot as there were two World Cups. In the next 8-10 months, we will be prioritising ODI cricket. It is not easy to juggle three formats.

“Now, our white ball boys (specialists) will get some rest with Test matches being played,” Dravid added.

