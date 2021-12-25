Rahul Dravid: Internal conversations about captaincy not going to come out in the media

India head coach Rahul Dravid refused to share details of any internal conversation that he 'might or might not have had' with the national selection committee regarding the white-ball captaincy.

A couple of weeks ago, the BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as India's white-ball captain, replacing Virat Kohli.

Before leaving for South Africa, Kohli fuelled controversy claiming the BCCI did not ask him to not step down as India's T20 captain, contrary to earlier comments made by Board president Sourav Ganguly.

"To be honest that's the role of the selectors and I am not going to get into conversations that I might or might not have had," Dravid said when asked if he had given his opinion on change of white-ball captain.

"It's not the place and the time to be doing that and discussing that. And what internal conversations I have had is certainly not going to come out in the media and I am not going to start telling people what conversations I have had," Dravid added.

A former India captain, Dravid praised Kohli for his passion for Test cricket and hoped he would do well in this series. He said, "Virat has played a huge role in that obviously as a player and a leader. He has been fantastic. He is one of those players who loves Test cricket and really wants to compete. Hopefully, he has a great series that benefits the team as well."