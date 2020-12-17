Rajiv Shukla set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president

Rajiv Shukla is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president while Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set be retained as IPL Governing Council members.

Thursday was the deadline for filing nominations for all the three posts. With the BCCI members agreeing mutually for posts, only one application was submitted to the Electoral Officer for each post.

While Shukla, who was barred from attending AGM last year, has earlier been the BCCI vice-president and IPL chairman, Patel is the incumbent IPL chairman. The appointment will be formalised on Friday upon scrutiny of applications and will be stamped during the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24.