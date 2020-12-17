Cricket Cricket Rajiv Shukla set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president, while Brijesh Patel and Khairul Majumdar are set be retained as IPL Governing Council members. Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 December, 2020 20:47 IST Rajiv Shukla, who was barred from attending AGM last year, has earlier been the BCCI vice-president and IPL chairman - THE HINDU Team Sportstar Mumbai 17 December, 2020 20:47 IST Rajiv Shukla is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president while Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set be retained as IPL Governing Council members.Thursday was the deadline for filing nominations for all the three posts. With the BCCI members agreeing mutually for posts, only one application was submitted to the Electoral Officer for each post.READ: BCCI AGM to be held in Ahmedabad on December 24While Shukla, who was barred from attending AGM last year, has earlier been the BCCI vice-president and IPL chairman, Patel is the incumbent IPL chairman. The appointment will be formalised on Friday upon scrutiny of applications and will be stamped during the Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos