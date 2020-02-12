Abhimanyu Mithun: Karnataka has upper hand against Baroda

Abhimanyu Mithun was confident that Karnataka held the upper hand after the opening day of its Ranji Trophy clash with Baroda. Karnataka has a lead of 80 runs going into the second day, with three wickets in hand.

"If we manage to add around 30-40 runs, we will have a lead of around 100-120. If we take wickets early with the new ball, Baroda will be under pressure. The match is in our hands," he said.

Seventeen wickets fell on Wednesday but the pitch was far from impossible to bat on, felt Mithun. "There was some moisture, as always, in the first session. It was good to bat on as well. We bowled well in the first innings, got them all out. But I think as a batting unit, we should have done much better. When I batted (in the final session), it felt it had become a little bit slower. Hopefully, we can see some turn (going forward) as there are some cracks already," he said.

Mithun hailed the impact Prasidh Krishna had made. "Everyone knows how Prasidh bowls. He is quick. Batsmen are even scared to face the new ball against him. Hopefully, he gets a five-fer in the second innings," he said.

Mithun’s spell included a burst of three wickets in four deliveries, with Krunal Pandya out on the first ball.

“When Krunal was batting, I knew I should give him a bouncer. The captain and I discussed it and I got the result,” he said.