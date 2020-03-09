Ranji Trophy final, Day One LIVE: Bengal hopes to break 30-year jinx

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran is high on confidence after the bowlers’ performance against the likes of K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya caught up with Easwaran: Bengal not wary of Cheteshwar Pujara

-------------

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final, between Saurashtra and Bengal, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium is a magnum opus for all the stakeholders. And that's the beauty of the tournament. In and around India, it keeps everyone interested.

It is a big final and the contenders aren't from the main centres of excellence - Mumbai, Karnataka or Delhi.

Ranji Trophy final: Bengal not wary of Cheteshwar Pujara

Bengal opener Koushik Ghosh is upset to be missing out on the crucial fixture due to an injury. Abhimanyu Easwaran felt relieved that the early finish against Karnataka offered his side an extra day to rest. Anustup Majumdar, doing the hard yard since 2004, knows his runs wouldn’t hold any value if they don’t win the final.

The trophy is not a frequent visitor to Bengal and the wait keeps getting longer every season. The first title came in 1938-39 in British India. The second one in 1989-90; after fifty years. And now, the third chance, in 13 years. Read the full preview here.

Squads: Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Kamlesh Makwana, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Snell Patel. Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (wk), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Raman, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Agniv Pan (wk) and Sudip Gharami.

The match will be streamed live on Hot Star.