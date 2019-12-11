Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Manipur nears victory, Rex ends with 10-wicket haul With two days remaining, Manipur only requires 66 runs to win the match after bundling out Mizoram for 290 in its second innings in Kolkata on Tuesday, PTI Manipur 11 December, 2019 00:05 IST K.B. Pawan was the top-scorer for Mizoram in the second innings with a knock of 81 runs. (File Photo) - V. GANESAN PTI Manipur 11 December, 2019 00:05 IST Manipur is closing in on a big victory against Mizoram in its Ranji Trophy Plate Group encounter needing only 67 runs to win with two days to go.After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh’s superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur managed 289 in its first essay with a big lead of 224 runs. Rex after a good bowling effort scored 65 along with opener Bonny Singh, who contributed 89.ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai, Manipur, Railways assert control after day twoIn the second innings, Mizoram gave a better account of itself scoring 290 with former Karnataka player KB Pawan scoring 81. Rex completed a match-haul of 10 wickets with 2 for 49 in the second innings.Brief ScoresIn Kolkata: Mizoram 65 and 290 (KB Pawan 81, Rex Singh 2/49) vs Manipur 289 (Bonny Singh 89, Rex Singh 65, B Zothansanga 5/92). Mizoram lead by 66 runs.In Sovima: Meghalaya 285 (Puneet Bisht 125) & 89/9 (I Lemtur 6/32) vs Nagaland 136 (Stuart Binny 33, R Sanjay Yadav 9/52 in 22 overs)In Chandigarh: Arunachal Pradesh 147 and 164/6 (Gurinder Singh 3/42) vs Chandigarh 503/2 decl (Arslan Khan 233, Manan Vohra 124, Shivam Bhambri 105).In Porvorim: Sikkim 136 and 22/2 vs Goa 436/6 decl (Snehal Kauthankar 134, Amit Verma 113). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.