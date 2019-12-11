Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Manipur nears victory, Rex ends with 10-wicket haul

Manipur is closing in on a big victory against Mizoram in its Ranji Trophy Plate Group encounter needing only 67 runs to win with two days to go.

After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh’s superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur managed 289 in its first essay with a big lead of 224 runs. Rex after a good bowling effort scored 65 along with opener Bonny Singh, who contributed 89.

In the second innings, Mizoram gave a better account of itself scoring 290 with former Karnataka player KB Pawan scoring 81. Rex completed a match-haul of 10 wickets with 2 for 49 in the second innings.