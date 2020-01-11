Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Sasikanth picks five, Andhra bowls out Hyderabad for 225

K.V. Sasikanth returned with his fourth five-wicket haul of the season (five for 60) to help Andhra skittle out Hyderabad for 225 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at CSR Sarma College Ground here on Saturday.

In reply, Andhra was 13 for no loss at close of play.

Hanuma Vihari’s decision to put the opposition on a pitch which had moisture for most of the day and was helpful to the pacers, paid dividends as Hyderabad suffered early blows in the face of accurate spell by after the seasoned openers - captain Tanmay Agarwal and P. Akshath Reddy - batted doggedly for 17 overs before Sasikanth saw a defensive push from the latter end up in a catch in the slip cordon to give the first breakthrough for Andhra.

Soon, Sasikanth, the leading wicket-taker this season, struck a double blow removing J. Mallikarjun, playing his second Ranji game, and Chama Milind, who was promoted in the batting order, without scoring.

At 38 for three in 20th over, Hyderabad was clearly in trouble but a defiant Tanmay (33, 103b) and Jaweed Ali, also playing his second Ranji game, put on 64 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was cleaned by Sasikanth in the 40th over.

Jaweed Ali misses ton

Then, to the delight of Hyderabad camp, Jaweed Ali (98, 161b, 16x4) rose to the occasion with a sensible knock and was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved hundred when he mistimed a hook off pacer Ayyappa Bandaru to be caught in the deep.

For Hyderabad, the lower-order was not equal to the task today and Jaweed Ali was left to wage a solitary battle and he did in style with a mix of elegance and big strokes.

Hyderabad's Jaweed Ali scored a fine 98. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For, Himalay Agarwal (7), in-form wicketkeeper-batsman K. Sumanth (5) and all-rounder T. Ravi Teja (14) fell in quick succession.

Significantly for Andhra, it was left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra, who was in the thick of action to mop up the tail with a three-wicket haul while, the other pacer P. Vijay Kumar picked one wicket to ensure that Hyderabad was dismissed for a modest score even as last man Yudhvir Singh hit a belligerent, unbeaten 31 (19b,1x4, 3x6).

The scores: Hyderabad - 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal b Sasikanth 33, Akshath Reddy c Prashanth b Sasikanth 17, J. Mallikarjun c Bharath b Sasikanth 0, C.V. Milind lbw b Sasikanth 0, Jaweed Ali c Sasikanth b Ayyappa 98, Himalay Agarwal c Bharat b Sasikanth 7, K. Sumanth c Bharat b Prithvi Raj 5, T. Ravi Teja c Vihari b Prithvi Raj 14, Mehdi Hasan c Ayyappa b Prithvi Raj 5, Ravi Kiran c Prashanth b Vijay Kumar 4, Yudhvir Singh not out 31.

Extras: (b-4, nb-4, w-1, lb-2) 11.

Total: (all out in 77.5 overs) 225.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-36, 3-38, 4-102, 5-118, 6-129, 7-185, 9-191, 10-225.

Andhra bowling: Vijay Kumar 24.5-7-50-1, Ayyappa 18-2-64-1, Sasikanth 20-3-60-5, Prithvi Raj 15-1-45-3.

Andhra - 1st innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar batting 4, D.B . Prashanth Kumar batting 9.

Extras: 0

Total: (for no loss in 4 overs) 13.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 2-1-4-0, Milind 2-0-9-0.