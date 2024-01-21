Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 20,000 first-class runs during the Ranji Trophy third round match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.
The 35-year-old scored a slow but steady 137-ball 66 before finally getting trapped leg before off Harsh Dubey. His 87-run partnership with Vishvarajsinh Jadeja helped Saurashtra gain superiority against Vidarbha.
The Jaydev Unadkat-led side has a 361-run lead against Vidarbha at the time of writing this copy.
