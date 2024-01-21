MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 20,000 first-class runs during the Ranji Trophy third round match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 10:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action.
Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has completed 20,000 first-class runs during the Ranji Trophy third round match between Saurashtra and Vidarbha at the VCA Stadium on Sunday.

Ranji Trophy - Round 3, Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

The 35-year-old scored a slow but steady 137-ball 66 before finally getting trapped leg before off Harsh Dubey. His 87-run partnership with Vishvarajsinh Jadeja helped Saurashtra gain superiority against Vidarbha.

The Jaydev Unadkat-led side has a 361-run lead against Vidarbha at the time of writing this copy.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Cheteshwar Pujara /

Saurashtra Cricket Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rio Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton calls time on swimming career
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Matches underway; Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Mumbai continues to dominate Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Allowing Indian-origin players to represent tricolour would be huge help for Indian football: Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Jesus Casas Garcia – the talisman from Spain inspiring Iraq to walk on water at the AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Matches underway; Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Mumbai continues to dominate Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Saumy, Musheer shine as India outclasses Bangladesh by 84 runs
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit’s seven-wicket haul triggers spectacular Kerala collapse, hands Mumbai advantage
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hits second consecutive century, Hyderabad hammers Sikkim by an innings and 198 runs
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rio Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton calls time on swimming career
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Matches underway; Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Mumbai continues to dominate Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Allowing Indian-origin players to represent tricolour would be huge help for Indian football: Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Jesus Casas Garcia – the talisman from Spain inspiring Iraq to walk on water at the AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment