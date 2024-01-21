Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Matches underway; Bista 50 keeps Mumbai in hunt vs Kerala; Jagadeesan double ton helps TN dominate Railways

- January 21, 2024 08:28Stumps - Day 2 scores
Andhra 147/1, 188 vs Assam 160
Odisha 126/7, 130 vs J&K 180
Bengal 381/8 vs Chhattisgarh
Punjab 78/7 vs Tripura (Bad light stopped play)
Gujarat 86/2 vs Chandigarh
Karnataka 251/4 vs Goa 321
Saurashtra 205/3, 206 vs Vidarbha 78
Maharashtra 66/1, 189 vs Rajasthan 270
Bihar 126/3 vs Uttar Pradesh
Railways 126/2 vs Tamil Nadu 489
Arunachal Pradesh 45/1, 265 vs Mizoram 232
Madhya Pradesh 157/5, 171 vs Delhi 205
Pondicherry 70/3, 204 vs Uttarakhand 123
Himachal Pradesh 143/8 vs Baroda 482
Services 128/2 vs Jharkhand 316
Mumbai 105/0, 251 vs Kerala 244
- January 21, 2024 07:55WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?
Select matches from the third round of the Ranji Trophy will be telecast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema.
