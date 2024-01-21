MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Matches underway; Bista 50 keeps Mumbai in hunt vs Kerala; Jagadeesan double ton helps TN dominate Railways

Ranji Trophy Score Today: Catch the live scores and updates from Day 3 of the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 21, 2024 09:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Railways’ Pratham Singh tries to take a catch of Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan.
Railways’ Pratham Singh tries to take a catch of Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu
Railways’ Pratham Singh tries to take a catch of Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day 3 of the Round 3 Ranji Trophy matches.

  • January 21, 2024 08:28
    Stumps - Day 2 scores

    Andhra 147/1, 188 vs Assam 160

    Odisha 126/7, 130 vs J&K 180 

    Bengal 381/8 vs Chhattisgarh

    Punjab 78/7 vs Tripura (Bad light stopped play)

    Gujarat 86/2 vs Chandigarh

    Karnataka 251/4 vs Goa 321

    Saurashtra 205/3, 206 vs Vidarbha 78 

    Maharashtra 66/1, 189 vs Rajasthan 270

    Bihar 126/3 vs Uttar Pradesh 

    Railways 126/2 vs Tamil Nadu 489 

    Arunachal Pradesh 45/1, 265 vs Mizoram 232 

    Madhya Pradesh 157/5, 171 vs Delhi 205 

    Pondicherry 70/3, 204 vs Uttarakhand 123 

    Himachal Pradesh 143/8 vs Baroda 482 

    Services 128/2 vs Jharkhand 316 

    Mumbai 105/0, 251 vs Kerala 244 

  • January 21, 2024 07:55
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

    Select matches from the third round of the Ranji Trophy will be telecast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema.

