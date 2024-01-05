Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard

- January 05, 2024 11:38Delhi loses its first!
Captain Yash Dhull is the first wicket to fall for Delhi against Pondicherry, castled by Gourav Yadav for 2. Delhi 6/1 in 4.5 overs
- January 05, 2024 11:36MP 109/4 in 25 overs
Venkatesh Iyer leads the fightback for Madhya Pradesh. He is unbeaten on 39 as the team crosses the three-figure mark for the loss of four wickets.
- January 05, 2024 11:26Sarfaraz falls for 1!
Two in quick time for Bihar against Mumbai. Sarfaraz Khan is adjudged LBW for 1. Sakibul Gani gets his second. MUM 98/3.
- January 05, 2024 11:21Early wicket for Kerala
Nidheesh traps Samarth Singh in front to give Kerala the breakthrough against Uttar Pradesh. UP 17/1 in 4 overs
- January 05, 2024 11:19Mumbai 96/2 in 31 overs
Bhupen Lalwani falls for a well made 65. Sakibul Gani with the wicket. Sarfaraz Khan joins Suved Parkar at the crease.
- January 05, 2024 11:16Delhi vs Pondicherry
Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to Field. Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini feature for Delhi.
- January 05, 2024 11:11Bengal loses its second!
Sahil: Lalith gets the breakthrough 20 minutes before the lunch. Sudip edges it straight to first slip. 62/2 in 28.2 overs
- January 05, 2024 11:10Uttarakhand on top!
Madhya Pradesh tumble to 80/4 in its match against Uttarakhand in Dehradun. Rajan Kumar picks up two wickets. Venkatesh Iyer and captain Aditya Shrivastava at the crease.
- January 05, 2024 11:04Tanmay Agarwal falls!!
Opening batter Tanmay Agarwal falls for 80! Hyderabad loses its second wicket. R Jonathan with the wicket. Rahul Singh Gahlaut carries on at 141*. He becomes the first player to smash a century in this season. HYD 235/2 in 36.4 overs. Lunch taken.
- January 05, 2024 11:00Jharkhand loses another!!
Captain Virat Singh is dismissed by the opposition skipper Jaydev Unadkat for 5. JHK 45/4 in 16.2 overs
Make that 5. Md Nazim is caught behind off Chirag Jani for 17. JHK 45/5 in 16.3 overs.
- January 05, 2024 10:57Bengal 58/1 in 25 overs
Sahil, our reporter from the ground with an update: Sudip and Sourav are now batting comfortably. After an intense first 45 minutes, Andhra bowlers haven’t been able to trouble the Bengal batters a lot. However, runs aren’t coming that easy for Bengal.
- January 05, 2024 10:56Another one for TN!
Priyank Panchal falls for a first-ball duck!! M Mohammed gets him to nick one off to Jagadeesan. GUJ 6/2.
- January 05, 2024 10:54Jharkhand loses three early wickets!
Defending champion Saurashtra has gotten off to a good start reducing Jharkhand to 41/3 in 15 overs. Kumar Suraj the latest to be dismissed, falling to Chirag Jani.
- January 05, 2024 10:51TN gets an early wicket! GUJ 4/1
Sandeep Warrier has made an early breakthrough for Tamil Nadu as the pacer traps Aarya Desai who departs for just four runs and Tamil Nadu has found early success after opting to bowl first.
- January 05, 2024 10:48Gujarat vs TN Line-ups
- January 05, 2024 10:48Gujarat vs TN Toss Update
Tamil Nadu has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Very crucial toss to win
- January 05, 2024 10:47Punjab in early trouble
Punjab has lost three early wickets after opting to bat first as Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik has picked up a four-wicket haul. Punjab 36/4 having lost Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir and skipper Mandeep Singh. Nehal Wadhera is in the middle and has a job in his hands.
- January 05, 2024 10:26Hyderabad off to sedate start
Hyderabad is off to a sedate start despite losing opener Tanmay Agarwal. Gahlaut Rahul Singh is approaching his half-century and has Rohit Rayudu for company in the middle. Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl first.
- January 05, 2024 10:18No Rahane for Mumbai
Mumbai has lost an early wicket as opener Jay Gokul Bista departs for just 2 runs. Bihar won the toss and opted to bowl first in Patna. Surprisingly, designated skipper Ajinkya Rahane is on the bench as Shams Mulani is leading the side.
- January 05, 2024 09:55Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Day 1
Toss delayed
- January 05, 2024 09:25Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought faces Punjab hurdle
- January 05, 2024 08:58Can Ranji Trophy pass the test of time?
- January 05, 2024 08:50Today’s Matches
Nagaland vs Hyderabad, Plate
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Toss: Nagaland opts to bowl
Bihar vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna
Toss: Bihar opts to bowl first
Andhra vs Bengal, Elite Group B
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Toss: Bengal opts to bat first
Tripura vs Goa, Elite Group C
Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B
Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Chhattisgarh vs Assam, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Assam opts to bowl
Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite Group C
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Toss: Punjab opts to bat first
Chandigarh vs Railways, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Plate
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand
Toss: Arunachal Pradesh opts to bat first
Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate
GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Toss: Mizoram opts to bowl
Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C
Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad
Delhi vs Puducherry, Elite Group D
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Maharashtra vs Manipur, Elite Group A
Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur
Toss: Manipur opts to bat
Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bowl
Haryana vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
Jammu and Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group D
Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu
Vidarbha vs Services, Elite Group A
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
Baroda vs Odisha, Elite Group D
Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara
Toss: Odisha opts to bowl first
Saurashtra vs Jharkhand, Elite Group A
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Toss: Saurashtra opts to bowl
