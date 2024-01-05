MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Round 1 Matches Latest Updates, Scorecard

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Get the Live Cricket Scorecard, Updates, Latest News, Points Table and Toss Details from Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy matches happening in various parts of the country.

Updated : Jan 05, 2024 11:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore in action. (File Photo)
Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore in action. (File Photo)
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore in action. (File Photo)

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 matches. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates and news. 

  • January 05, 2024 11:38
    Delhi loses its first!

    Captain Yash Dhull is the first wicket to fall for Delhi against Pondicherry, castled by Gourav Yadav for 2. Delhi 6/1 in 4.5 overs

  • January 05, 2024 11:36
    MP 109/4 in 25 overs

    Venkatesh Iyer leads the fightback for Madhya Pradesh. He is unbeaten on 39 as the team crosses the three-figure mark for the loss of four wickets.

  • January 05, 2024 11:26
    Sarfaraz falls for 1!

    Two in quick time for Bihar against Mumbai. Sarfaraz Khan is adjudged LBW for 1. Sakibul Gani gets his second. MUM 98/3.

  • January 05, 2024 11:21
    Early wicket for Kerala

    Nidheesh traps Samarth Singh in front to give Kerala the breakthrough against Uttar Pradesh. UP 17/1 in 4 overs

  • January 05, 2024 11:19
    Mumbai 96/2 in 31 overs

    Bhupen Lalwani falls for a well made 65. Sakibul Gani with the wicket. Sarfaraz Khan joins Suved Parkar at the crease.

  • January 05, 2024 11:16
    Delhi vs Pondicherry

    Pondicherry Won the Toss & elected to Field. Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini feature for Delhi. 

  • January 05, 2024 11:11
    Bengal loses its second!

    Sahil: Lalith gets the breakthrough 20 minutes before the lunch. Sudip edges it straight to first slip. 62/2 in 28.2 overs

  • January 05, 2024 11:10
    Uttarakhand on top!

    Madhya Pradesh tumble to 80/4 in its match against Uttarakhand in Dehradun. Rajan Kumar picks up two wickets. Venkatesh Iyer and captain Aditya Shrivastava at the crease. 

  • January 05, 2024 11:04
    Tanmay Agarwal falls!!

    Opening batter Tanmay Agarwal falls for 80! Hyderabad loses its second wicket. R Jonathan with the wicket. Rahul Singh Gahlaut carries on at 141*. He becomes the first player to smash a century in this season. HYD 235/2 in 36.4 overs. Lunch taken.

  • January 05, 2024 11:00
    Jharkhand loses another!!

    Captain Virat Singh is dismissed by the opposition skipper Jaydev Unadkat for 5. JHK 45/4 in 16.2 overs 

    Make that 5. Md Nazim is caught behind off Chirag Jani for 17. JHK 45/5 in 16.3 overs.

  • January 05, 2024 10:57
    Bengal 58/1 in 25 overs

    Sahil, our reporter from the ground with an update: Sudip and Sourav are now batting comfortably. After an intense first 45 minutes, Andhra bowlers haven’t been able to trouble the Bengal batters a lot. However, runs aren’t coming that easy for Bengal.

  • January 05, 2024 10:56
    Another one for TN!

    Priyank Panchal falls for a first-ball duck!! M Mohammed gets him to nick one off to Jagadeesan. GUJ 6/2.

  • January 05, 2024 10:54
    Jharkhand loses three early wickets!

    Defending champion Saurashtra has gotten off to a good start reducing Jharkhand to 41/3 in 15 overs. Kumar Suraj the latest to be dismissed, falling to Chirag Jani.

  • January 05, 2024 10:51
    TN gets an early wicket! GUJ 4/1

    Sandeep Warrier has made an early breakthrough for Tamil Nadu as the pacer traps Aarya Desai who departs for just four runs and Tamil Nadu has found early success after opting to bowl first.

  • January 05, 2024 10:48
    Gujarat vs TN Line-ups
  • January 05, 2024 10:48
    Gujarat vs TN Toss Update

    Tamil Nadu has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Very crucial toss to win

  • January 05, 2024 10:47
    Punjab in early trouble

    Punjab has lost three early wickets after opting to bat first as Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik has picked up a four-wicket haul. Punjab 36/4 having lost Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir and skipper Mandeep Singh. Nehal Wadhera is in the middle and has a job in his hands.

  • January 05, 2024 10:37
    Gujarat vs TN Update
  • January 05, 2024 10:26
    Hyderabad off to sedate start

    Hyderabad is off to a sedate start despite losing opener Tanmay Agarwal. Gahlaut Rahul Singh is approaching his half-century and has Rohit Rayudu for company in the middle. Nagaland won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • January 05, 2024 10:18
    No Rahane for Mumbai

    Mumbai has lost an early wicket as opener Jay Gokul Bista departs for just 2 runs. Bihar won the toss and opted to bowl first in Patna. Surprisingly, designated skipper Ajinkya Rahane is on the bench as Shams Mulani is leading the side.

  • January 05, 2024 09:56
    Gujarat vs TN Toss Update
  • January 05, 2024 09:55
    Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Day 1

    Toss delayed 

  • January 05, 2024 09:25
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought faces Punjab hurdle

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought faces Punjab hurdle

    Karnataka will begin its quest for a first Ranji Trophy crown since 2014-15 when it takes on Punjab in its opening Group-C match of the 2023-24 edition at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium from Friday.

  • January 05, 2024 08:58
    Can Ranji Trophy pass the test of time?

    Can Ranji Trophy pass the test of time?

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Preview: In recent years, excelling in the IPL has generally expedited a player’s inclusion in the Indian team, often surpassing those who diligently contribute in the domestic season.

  • January 05, 2024 08:50
    Today’s Matches

    Nagaland vs Hyderabad, Plate 

    Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur 

    Toss: Nagaland opts to bowl

    Bihar vs Mumbai, Elite Group B 

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna 

    Toss: Bihar opts to bowl first

    Andhra vs Bengal, Elite Group B 

    Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 

    Toss: Bengal opts to bat first

    Tripura vs Goa, Elite Group C 

    Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala 

    Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B 

    Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 

    Chhattisgarh vs Assam, Elite Group B 

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Assam opts to bowl

    Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite Group C 

    M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

    Toss: Punjab opts to bat first

    Chandigarh vs Railways, Elite Group C 

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Plate 

    ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand 

    Toss: Arunachal Pradesh opts to bat first

    Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate 

    GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad 

    Toss: Mizoram opts to bowl

    Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C 

    Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad 


    Delhi vs Puducherry, Elite Group D 

    Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 


    Maharashtra vs Manipur, Elite Group A 

    Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur 

    Toss: Manipur opts to bat

    Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D 

    Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun 

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bowl

    Haryana vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A 

    Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 


    Jammu and Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group D 

    Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu 

    Vidarbha vs Services, Elite Group A 

    Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 


    Baroda vs Odisha, Elite Group D 

    Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

    Toss: Odisha opts to bowl first


    Saurashtra vs Jharkhand, Elite Group A 

    Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

    Toss: Saurashtra opts to bowl

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

