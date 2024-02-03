Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson falls to leave Kerala five down

Maharashtra 130/7 in 34 overs vs Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has picked up a four-wicket haul as Saurashtra aims to bowl out Maharshtra after getting bundled out for 202. Saurashtra opted to bat first on a seaming track in Solapur. Jadeja and Prerak Mankad stood out with a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket. For Maharashtra, Kaushal Tambe has been the top-scorer with a 61-ball 37 as the rest failed to get going.