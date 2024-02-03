MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson falls to leave Kerala five down

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Get the Live cricket scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day two, February 3 of the Round 5 Ranji Trophy matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 03, 2024 10:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson scored a fine half-century to bail his team out of trouble. (File Photo)
Sanju Samson scored a fine half-century to bail his team out of trouble. (File Photo)
Sanju Samson scored a fine half-century to bail his team out of trouble. (File Photo)

Hello and welcome to Day two of the round five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023–24. Stay tuned as we get you all the live updates, scores, live streaming info and latest news.

  • February 03, 2024 10:16
    Hyderabad 163/2 in 37 overs vs Mizoram

    Rahul Singh smashes a brilliant century but falls for a run-a-ball 108. The skipper forged a 145-run partnership with Rohit Rayudu and the home side is in a commanding position to take the lead as it trails by 32 runs. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:48
    Maharashtra 130/7 in 34 overs vs Saurashtra

    Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has picked up a four-wicket haul as Saurashtra aims to bowl out Maharshtra after getting bundled out for 202. Saurashtra opted to bat first on a seaming track in Solapur. Jadeja and Prerak Mankad stood out with a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket. For Maharashtra, Kaushal Tambe has been the top-scorer with a 61-ball 37 as the rest failed to get going.

  • February 03, 2024 09:35
    Kerala 229/5 in 78 overs vs Chhattisgarh

    An eventful opening 15 minutes of play saw Kerala lose captain Sanju Samson in the second over. Asish Chouhan had him caught by Eknath in the slips, playing a loose shot. Azharuddeen has started with a flourish striking two crisp boundaries. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:33
    Mumbai 347/8 in 82 overs

    Tanush Kotian- holds the key for Mumbai and has Dhawal Kulkarni for company. Bengal’s Suraj Jaiswal with a four-wicket haul will look to make inroads and bowl out Mumbai in the morning session. 

  • February 03, 2024 09:02
    February 3 Matches, Latest Updates

    Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate 

    SICA ground, Rangpo 

    Stumps Day 1: 238/7 in 78 overs 

    Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

    Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur 

    Stumps Day 1: Manipur 170 all out in 62.4 overs | Jharkhand 96/1 in 27 overs 

    Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Stumps Day 1: Kerala 219/4 in 74 overs 

    Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna 

    Stumps Day 1: Bihar 182 all out in 86.5 overs 

    Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D

    Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

    Stumps Day 1: Odisha 230/4 in 87 overs 

    Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Eden Gardens, Kolkata 

    Stumps Day 1: Mumbai 330/6 in 75 overs 

    Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Stumps Day 1: Manipur 170 all out in 62.4 overs | Jharkhand 96/1 in 27 overs 

    Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C

    Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim 

    Stumps Day 1: Goa 241 all out in 75.5 overs | Tamil Nadu 20/0 in 7 overs 

    Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 

    Stumps Day 1: Mizoram 199 all out in 56 overs | Hyderabad 120/1 in 26 overs 

    Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Stumps Day 1: Rajasthan 277/5 in 88 overs 

    Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Stumps Day 1: Punjab 307/2 in 75 overs 

    Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 

    Stumps Day 1: Railways 155 all out in 56 overs | Karnataka 90/6 in 27.5 overs 

    Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B

    Green Park, Kanpur 

    Stumps Day 1: Uttar Pradesh 319/2 in 80 overs 

    Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

    Stumps Day 1: Tripura146 all out in 47.4 overs | Gujarat 127/4 in 39.2 overs 

    Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu 

    Stumps Day 1: J & K 168/2 in 39 overs 

    Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A

    Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 

    Stumps Day 1: Services 72/7 in 36 overs 

    Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Palam A Stadium, Delhi 

    Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur 

    Stumps Day 1: Saurashtra 202 all out in 60.1 overs | Maharashtra 116/7 in 29 overs 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Stumps Day 1: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4 in 27 overs

