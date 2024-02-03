Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson falls to leave Kerala five down

- February 03, 2024 10:16Hyderabad 163/2 in 37 overs vs Mizoram
Rahul Singh smashes a brilliant century but falls for a run-a-ball 108. The skipper forged a 145-run partnership with Rohit Rayudu and the home side is in a commanding position to take the lead as it trails by 32 runs.
- February 03, 2024 09:48Maharashtra 130/7 in 34 overs vs Saurashtra
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has picked up a four-wicket haul as Saurashtra aims to bowl out Maharshtra after getting bundled out for 202. Saurashtra opted to bat first on a seaming track in Solapur. Jadeja and Prerak Mankad stood out with a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket. For Maharashtra, Kaushal Tambe has been the top-scorer with a 61-ball 37 as the rest failed to get going.
- February 03, 2024 09:35Kerala 229/5 in 78 overs vs Chhattisgarh
An eventful opening 15 minutes of play saw Kerala lose captain Sanju Samson in the second over. Asish Chouhan had him caught by Eknath in the slips, playing a loose shot. Azharuddeen has started with a flourish striking two crisp boundaries.
- February 03, 2024 09:33Mumbai 347/8 in 82 overs
Tanush Kotian- holds the key for Mumbai and has Dhawal Kulkarni for company. Bengal’s Suraj Jaiswal with a four-wicket haul will look to make inroads and bowl out Mumbai in the morning session.
- February 03, 2024 09:02February 3 Matches, Latest Updates
Sikkim vs Meghalaya, Plate
SICA ground, Rangpo
Stumps Day 1: 238/7 in 78 overs
Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Stumps Day 1: Manipur 170 all out in 62.4 overs | Jharkhand 96/1 in 27 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Kerala, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Stumps Day 1: Kerala 219/4 in 74 overs
Bihar vs Andhra, Elite Group B
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna
Stumps Day 1: Bihar 182 all out in 86.5 overs
Odisha vs Puducherry, Elite Group D
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Stumps Day 1: Odisha 230/4 in 87 overs
Bengal vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Stumps Day 1: Mumbai 330/6 in 75 overs
Jharkhand vs Manipur, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Stumps Day 1: Manipur 170 all out in 62.4 overs | Jharkhand 96/1 in 27 overs
Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group C
Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim
Stumps Day 1: Goa 241 all out in 75.5 overs | Tamil Nadu 20/0 in 7 overs
Hyderabad vs Mizoram, Plate
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Stumps Day 1: Mizoram 199 all out in 56 overs | Hyderabad 120/1 in 26 overs
Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Stumps Day 1: Rajasthan 277/5 in 88 overs
Chandigarh vs Punjab, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Stumps Day 1: Punjab 307/2 in 75 overs
Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Stumps Day 1: Railways 155 all out in 56 overs | Karnataka 90/6 in 27.5 overs
Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Elite Group B
Green Park, Kanpur
Stumps Day 1: Uttar Pradesh 319/2 in 80 overs
Gujarat vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Stumps Day 1: Tripura146 all out in 47.4 overs | Gujarat 127/4 in 39.2 overs
Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu
Stumps Day 1: J & K 168/2 in 39 overs
Haryana vs Services, Elite Group A
Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
Stumps Day 1: Services 72/7 in 36 overs
Delhi vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Indira Gandhi Stadium, Park Maidan, Solapur
Stumps Day 1: Saurashtra 202 all out in 60.1 overs | Maharashtra 116/7 in 29 overs
Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Stumps Day 1: Himachal Pradesh 169 all out | Madhya Pradesh 68/4 in 27 overs
