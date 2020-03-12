Ranji Trophy Final, LIVE SCORE: DAY FIVE

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal.

This is going to be a historic day, for either Bengal or Saurashtra. If Bengal wins the Ranji Trophy, it will be its first title in 30 years. And if Saurashtra wins, it will be the team's maiden title.

So far, after four absorbing days of cricket, in which only 16 wickets have fallen, Saurashtra retains the upper hand. But thanks to Anustup Majumdar and Arnab Nandi, the momentum is with Bengal, after a good partnership in the final session on Day Four. When their team lost three wickets in quick time in the second session, Saurashtra appeared in control, but Bengal didn't throw in the towel.

It needs 72 more runs to get to take the first-innings lead, and Saurashtra needs four wickets. With little time left in the contest, this is likely to be the decisive factor in determining the winner.

STUMPS, DAY FOUR In Rajkot : Bengal 354 for 6 (Chatterjee 81, Saha 64, Majumdar 58 n.o.) trails Saurashtra 425 by 71 runs.

Playing XIs: Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Sudip Gharami.

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.