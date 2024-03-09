Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Top five players to watch out for in the summit clash

Mumbai will look to secure a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, when it takes on Vidarbha in the 2023/24 season final, at the Wankhede Stadium, on Sunday.

While Mumbai secured its spot in the final with a convincing innings win over Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha overcame a stiff challenge from Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal.

Both Mumbai and Vidarbha have banked on some stellar individual performances to come one win away from winning the Ranji title. Here are the top five players to watch out for in the final this time out:

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur hogged the headline, after he scored his maiden first-class hundred to rescue Mumbai from a precarious position in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu and eventually set up an innings win.

He was also an incisive presence with the new ball, leading Mumbai’s pace attack in a favourable conditions. Shardul has 15 wickets in this Ranji season from just four matches.

Aditya Sarwate

Vidarbha’s charge into the Ranji final has been powered by the relentless Aditya Sarwate.

Vidarbha’s Aditya Sarwate bowling action during the Ranji Trophy 1st semifinal between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

In addition to taking a team-leading 40 wickets at an impressive average of 17.37 with his left-arm spin, Sarwate has also made significant contributions with the bat, scoring 365 runs.

The right-handed batter’s best outing came against Haryana in the group stage, when he scored 99 in the first innings and 42 in the second to propel Vidarbha to a big win.

Musheer Khan

Mumbai’s Musheer Khan in action during day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Semi Finals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

After an impressive Under-19 World Cup campaign, Mumbai’s Musheer Khan was quick to prove his worth in the domestic circuit.

In his first match of this Ranji season, Musheer, the younger brother of Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, thumped a double hundred against Baroda in the quarterfinal. His effort with the bat ensured Mumbai the first-innings lead and a secure route to the semifinal.

In addition to his batting prowess, the 19-year-old also offers a handy part-time bowling option with his left-arm spin, with which he has taken three wickets in the two knockout games he has played.

Karun Nair

Vidarbha’s Karun Nair plays in action during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

The experienced Karun Nair’s batting performance has been the bedrock of Vidarbha’s Ranji final surge.

The right-handed batter, who switched to Vidarbha from Karnataka before this season, has top-scored for his side with 616 runs at a dependable average of 41.06.

Karun has held his form into the deep end of the tournament, scoring fifties in both the knockout fixtures, including one against his former side Karnataka in the quarterfinal.

Tanush Kotian

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action during day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Semi Finals between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai’s run in the knockout stage of this Ranji season has been largely centered around the batting performance of its lower order, anchored by all-rounder Tanush Kotian.

Against Baroda in the quarterfinal, Kotian scored a counter-punching hundred at No.10 and put on an incredible 232-run stand with Tushar Deshpande for the final wicket.

The right-handed Kotian repeated the trick in the semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 89, putting on another fruitful lower-order stand with Shardul.

The off-break bowler has also scalped 22 wickets in this Ranji campaign -- the third-most by a Mumbai bowler -- in addition to scoring 481 runs, the second-most by a Mumbai batter.