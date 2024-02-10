Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tanay’s seven-wicket haul helps Hyderabad enforce follow-on against Nagaland

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan returned with his career-best figures of seven for 63 to help Hyderabad enforce the follow-on against Nagaland on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 385 for five, Hyderabad declared the innings at 462 for eight after 79 minutes in the morning session scoring 79 runs and losing three wickets.

Highlights

When Nagaland batted first, it was jolted very early by pace bowling all-rounder T. Ravi Teja who was able to swing the ball late to remove opener Yugandhar Singh, edging an out swinger to wicketkeeper Pragnay Reddy and then had Sedezhalie Rupero dismissed in similar fashion very early.

Then, an 84-run stand for the third wicket between the free-stroking Joshua Ozukum (50, 91b, 6x4, 1x6) and captain Rongsen Jonathan (41,50b, 6x4, 1x6) gave some hope to Nagaland of coming back into the game.

But Tanay struck the big blow forcing Jonathan to snick to silly-point Nitesh Reddy in the 23rd over. Soon, Joshua nicked one which kicked off from the good length spot off Tanay to give a simple catch to slip cordon to make it 109 for four.

When Tanay struck a double blow removing the well-set Sumit Kumar (38, 60b, 5x4), who was bowled trying to swing, and Moakumzuk Tzudir in the 52nd over, the writing was on the wall. Later, Tanay sent back the dangerous looking R.S. Jaganath Srinivas (44, 100b, 6x4), also bowled trying to swing a length delivery.

Importantly, the left-arm spinner ensured that the Nagaland tail didn’t wag as he completed a splendid seven-wicket haul to bundle out Nagaland for 206.

In the second essay, Nagaland was shocked to see Joshua run out in the first over and finished the day at 21 for one.