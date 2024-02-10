- February 10, 2024 17:48February 10, Day 2 Stumps Updates
Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack
Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first
Uttarakhand 342 in 131.3 overs | Odisha 123/6 in 41.2 overs
Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Toss: Bihar opts to bowl
Assam 405 all out in 121.4 overs | Bihar 134/5 in 46 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Mumbai opts to bat
Mumbai 351 all out in 101.4 overs | Chhattisgarh 180/4 in 66 overs
Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Toss: Haryana opted to bat
Haryana 509 in 134.5 overs vs Jharkhand 119/9 in 38.2 overs
Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand
Toss: Manipur opts to bat
Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs & 51/6 in 32 overs | Services 333 in 106.1 overs
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl
Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 439/6
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat
Madhya Pradesh 454 in 129.3 overs | Baroda 104/6 in 40 overs
Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Toss: Himachal opts to bowl
Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 311/8 in 85 overs
Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat
Chandigarh 356 in 116 overs vs Tripura 187/4 in 62 overs
Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B
St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram
Toss: Kerala opted to bat first
Kerala 363 all out in 1247.3 overs | Bengal 172/8 in 49 overs
Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat
J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 152 in 67.5 overs | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs & 35/7 in 23 overs
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Toss: UP opted to bowl
Andhra 261 in 95.1 overs & 19/1 in 4.3 overs | Uttar Pradesh 199 in 51.5 overs
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Toss: Karnataka opts to bat
Karnataka 366 in 119.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs
Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Toss: Punjab opts to bowl
Gujarat 339 in 94.3 overs vs Punjab 219 all out in 56.5 overs
Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Toss: Goa opts to bowl
Railways 297 in 90.5 overs & 31/0 in 11 overs | Goa 200 in 68.2 overs
Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first
Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs | Rajasthan 159/6 in 61 overs
Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat
Hyderabad 462/8 dec in 107 overs | Nagaland 206 in 60.1 overs & 20/1 in 5 overs
Meghalaya vs Mizoram
Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium
Toss: Mizoram opted to bat
Mizoram 144 all out in 46.3 overs & 153 all out in 38 overs | Meghalaya 145 all out in 44.4 overs & 125/4 in 31 overs
- February 10, 2024 17:11Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs vs Karnataka 366 all out in 119.4 overs
Sai Kishore departs and the skipper too couldn’t save Tamil Nadu from going down as it has lost seven wickets with Karnataka calling the shots right from the start. Massive session coming up on Sunday morning as Shashi Kumar stars with a three-wicket haul.
- February 10, 2024 16:32Rajasthan 139/6 in 53 overs vs Saurashtra
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja with a three-wicket haul and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya with a three-for have rattled Rajasthan and has put Saurashtra on top. In reply to Saurashtra’s 328, Rajasthan is six down and is trailing by 189 runs.
- February 10, 2024 15:53Tamil Nadu 99/5 in 39 overs vs Karnataka 366 all out
Vidwath Kaverappa with the breakthrough and Karnataka right on top of the game as Tamil Nadu is five down. Vijay Shankar fails to provide support and the India international falls for a scratchy 25-ball six. Baba Indrajith is stranded at the other end as apart from the 51-run stand between Jagadeesan and Vimal, none of the batters showed patience and lacked application against the Karnataka bowlers.
- February 10, 2024 15:29Tamil Nadu 93/4 in 35 overs vs Karnataka
Tamil Nadu is in a lot of trouble at home as it has lost four wickets in reply to Karnataka’s 366. N Jagadeesan’s indifferent form continues as the wicket-keeper departs for a 56-ball 40 and the fall of Pradosh Paul and S Lokeshwar has pushed the side on backfoot. Crucial for Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar to build a partnership and see through the final session.
- February 10, 2024 15:23Rajasthan 87/3 in 35 overs vs Saurashtra
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya with a double strike has dented Rajasthan as skipper Deepak Hooda takes charge of the innings with K.S. Rathore joining him. Saurashtra not letting Rajasthan get away with the game as the home side is in some sort of trouble in reply to Saurashtra’s 328.
- February 10, 2024 14:04Tamil Nadu 58/1 in 19 overs vs Karnataka
The fifty-run partnership is up between Vimal Khumar and N Jagadeesan but the opener falls at the stroke of Teaas Hardik Raj strikes. Pradosh Paul joins the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper and the pair will look to go into the break without losing their wicket.
- February 10, 2024 13:19Rajasthan 20/1 in 12.2 overs vs Saurashtra
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler strikes for Saurashtra as Rajasthan loses opener Y.B. Kothari with Cheteshwar Pujara taking a fine catch. Saurashtra with an early breakthrough.
- February 10, 2024 12:23Tamil Nadu 1/0 in 2 overs vs Karnataka
R Vimal Kumar and N Jagadeesan have begin Tamil Nadu’s innings after Karnataka posted a massive 366 riding on a brilliant 151 from Devdutt Padikkal.
- February 10, 2024 11:50Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs vs Rajasthan
Saurashtra got bowled out for 328 in 116.5 overs and the side rode on fine centuries from Pujara and Jackson. The duo constructed the innings with a brilliant 168-run partnership off 348 balls for the fourth wicket after Rajasthan inflicted early blows. D Jadeja and Jackson then forged a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket and help their side post a good first innings total.
- February 10, 2024 11:04Mumbai 351 all out in 104.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 9/0 in 9.3 overs
Mumbai folds out for 351 in 101.4 overs against Chhattisgarh, and its innings was largely build on centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani. Shaw smashed a brilliant 159 off 185 balls and his innings was laced with 18 boundaries and three sixes while Lalwani scored a 238-ball 102. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane once again missed out as the veteran India batsman managed just a single and lasted four deliveries before getting bowled by Ashish Chouhan. Chhattisgarh openers Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari are out in the middle with the former getting off the mark with a boundary.
- February 10, 2024 10:54Karnataka 348/8 in 106 overs vs Tamil Nadu
R Sai Kishore has picked up a three-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu has made inroads on day two. But Karnataka is in a position of strength, with wicketkeeper S Sharath farming the strike with an unbeaten 30 and has Shashi Kumar for company. The home side, however, will aim to wrap up the innings with just over 40 minutes to go for lunch.
- February 10, 2024 10:14Kerala 285/4 in 100 overs vs Bengal
Sanju Samson fails to get going as the Kerala skipper departs for just eight runs off 17 balls. Shahbaz ends an innings where Samson largely struggled to time the ball and find a rhythm. Sachin Baby has, however, smashed an unbeaten century and has Akshay Chandran for company, who is batting unbeaten at 88.
- February 10, 2024 10:08Saurashtra 249/7 in 95 overs vs Rajasthan
Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a 230-ball 110 but Saurashtra still has Sheldon Jackson out there in the middle, and he is batting on 80, eyeing his 21st First-Class century and nearing the 7k run mark in the Ranji Trophy. Holds the key for his side as Saurashtra loses its seventh wicket.
- February 10, 2024 09:56Karnataka 306/6 in 95.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu
Pradosh Ranjan Paul strikes early for Tamil Nadu as Devdutt Padikkal falls without adding a run to his overnight score of 151 off 218 balls as Karnataka loses its sixth wicket. Nevertheless, it has been a brilliant innings and has helped his side cross the 300-run mark. Wicket-keeper S Sharath and lower-order batsman Hardik Raj are out in the middle with the later eight shy of his half-century.
- February 10, 2024 09:18Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
From just two First-Class centuries before the current season, Devdutt Padikkal has quickly tripled his hundreds count after slamming his fourth First-Class century this year - three in Ranji Trophy and one for India A - here against Tamil Nadu on Friday.
- February 10, 2024 09:18February 9, 2024 | Scores at Stumps on Day 1
Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack
Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first
At Stumps: Uttarakhand 232/2 in 90 overs
Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Toss: Bihar opts to bowl
At Stumps: Assam 235/5 in 86 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Mumbai opts to bat
At Stumps: Mumbai 310/4 in 86 overs
Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Toss: Haryana opted to bat
At Stumps: Haryana 338/6 in 89 overs
Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand
Toss: Manipur opts to bat
At Stumps: Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs | Services 191/3 in 54 overs
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl
At Stumps: Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 111/1
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat
At Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 314/6 in 85 overs
Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Toss: Himachal opts to bowl
At Stumps: Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 24/1 in 10 overs
Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat
At Stumps: Chandigarh 282/6 in 90 overs
Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B
St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram
Toss: Kerala opted to bat first
At Stumps: Kerala 265/4 in 90 overs
Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat
At Stumps: J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 0/1 | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Toss: UP opted to bowl
At Stumps: Andhra 236/4 in 80 overs
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Toss: Karnataka opts to bat
At Stumps: Karnataka 288/5 in 90 overs
Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Toss: Punjab opts to bowl
At Stumps: Gujarat 250/8 in 77 overs
Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Toss: Goa opts to bowl
At Stumps: Railways 293/9 in 90 overs
Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first
At Stumps: Saurashtra 242/4
Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat
At Stumps: Hyderabad 383/5
Meghalaya vs Mizoram
Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium
Toss: Mizoram opted to bat
At Stumps: Mizoram 144 all out in 46.2 overs | Meghalaya 115/5 in 37 overs
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy February 10 Matches Highlights, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu seven down vs Karnataka
- NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 2-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Nestor, Juric goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT
- ICC U-19 World Cup: Aravelly Avanish speaks about Dhoni and ‘Yellow Love’ ahead of India vs Australia final
- Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood
- Indian sports news wrap, February 10
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE