Ranji Trophy February 10 Matches Highlights, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu seven down vs Karnataka

Ranji Trophy February 10, 2024 Matches: Get the highlights from Day two of the round six, matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 17:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot en route to his century against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ranji Trophy February 10, 2024 Matches: Get the highlights from Day two of the round six, matches happening across various venues in India.

  • February 10, 2024 17:48
    February 10, Day 2 Stumps Updates

    Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack 

    Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first 

    Uttarakhand 342 in 131.3 overs | Odisha 123/6 in 41.2 overs

    Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B

    Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

    Toss: Bihar opts to bowl 

    Assam 405 all out in 121.4 overs | Bihar 134/5 in 46 overs 

    Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Mumbai opts to bat 

    Mumbai 351 all out in 101.4 overs | Chhattisgarh 180/4 in 66 overs 

    Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Toss: Haryana opted to bat 

    Haryana 509 in 134.5 overs vs Jharkhand 119/9 in 38.2 overs 

    Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A

    ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand 

    Toss: Manipur opts to bat 

    Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs & 51/6 in 32 overs | Services 333 in 106.1 overs 

    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

    Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl 

    Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 439/6 

    Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat 

    Madhya Pradesh 454 in 129.3 overs | Baroda 104/6 in 40 overs 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Toss: Himachal opts to bowl 

    Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 311/8 in 85 overs 

    Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat 

    Chandigarh 356 in 116 overs vs Tripura 187/4 in 62 overs 

    Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B

    St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram 

    Toss: Kerala opted to bat first 

    Kerala 363 all out in 1247.3 overs | Bengal 172/8 in 49 overs 

    Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

    Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 

    Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat 

    J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 152 in 67.5 overs | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs & 35/7 in 23 overs 

    Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

    Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 

    Toss: UP opted to bowl 

    Andhra 261 in 95.1 overs & 19/1 in 4.3 overs | Uttar Pradesh 199 in 51.5 overs 

    Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

    Toss: Karnataka opts to bat 

    Karnataka 366 in 119.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs 

    Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C

    Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

    Toss: Punjab opts to bowl 

    Gujarat 339 in 94.3 overs vs Punjab 219 all out in 56.5 overs 

    Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 

    Toss: Goa opts to bowl 

    Railways 297 in 90.5 overs & 31/0 in 11 overs | Goa 200 in 68.2 overs 

    Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first 

    Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs | Rajasthan 159/6 in 61 overs 

    Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 

    Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat 

    Hyderabad 462/8 dec in 107 overs | Nagaland 206 in 60.1 overs & 20/1 in 5 overs 

    Meghalaya vs Mizoram

    Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium 

    Toss: Mizoram opted to bat 

    Mizoram 144 all out in 46.3 overs & 153 all out in 38 overs | Meghalaya 145 all out in 44.4 overs & 125/4 in 31 overs

  • February 10, 2024 17:11
    Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs vs Karnataka 366 all out in 119.4 overs

    Sai Kishore departs and the skipper too couldn’t save Tamil Nadu from going down as it has lost seven wickets with Karnataka calling the shots right from the start. Massive session coming up on Sunday morning as Shashi Kumar stars with a three-wicket haul.

  • February 10, 2024 16:32
    Rajasthan 139/6 in 53 overs vs Saurashtra

    Dharmendrasinh Jadeja with a three-wicket haul and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya with a three-for have rattled Rajasthan and has put Saurashtra on top. In reply to Saurashtra’s 328, Rajasthan is six down and is trailing by 189 runs. 

  • February 10, 2024 15:53
    Tamil Nadu 99/5 in 39 overs vs Karnataka 366 all out

    Vidwath Kaverappa with the breakthrough and Karnataka right on top of the game as Tamil Nadu is five down. Vijay Shankar fails to provide support and the India international falls for a scratchy 25-ball six. Baba Indrajith is stranded at the other end as apart from the 51-run stand between Jagadeesan and Vimal, none of the batters showed patience and lacked application against the Karnataka bowlers.

  • February 10, 2024 15:29
    Tamil Nadu 93/4 in 35 overs vs Karnataka

    Tamil Nadu is in a lot of trouble at home as it has lost four wickets in reply to Karnataka’s 366. N Jagadeesan’s indifferent form continues as the wicket-keeper departs for a 56-ball 40 and the fall of Pradosh Paul and S Lokeshwar has pushed the side on backfoot. Crucial for Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar to build a partnership and see through the final session. 

  • February 10, 2024 15:23
    Rajasthan 87/3 in 35 overs vs Saurashtra

    Yuvrajsinh Dodiya with a double strike has dented Rajasthan as skipper Deepak Hooda takes charge of the innings with K.S. Rathore joining him. Saurashtra not letting Rajasthan get away with the game as the home side is in some sort of trouble in reply to Saurashtra’s 328.

  • February 10, 2024 14:04
    Tamil Nadu 58/1 in 19 overs vs Karnataka

    The fifty-run partnership is up between Vimal Khumar and N Jagadeesan but the opener falls at the stroke of Teaas Hardik Raj strikes. Pradosh Paul joins the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper and the pair will look to go into the break without losing their wicket.

  • February 10, 2024 13:19
    Rajasthan 20/1 in 12.2 overs vs Saurashtra

    Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler strikes for Saurashtra as Rajasthan loses opener Y.B. Kothari with Cheteshwar Pujara taking a fine catch. Saurashtra with an early breakthrough. 

  • February 10, 2024 12:23
    Tamil Nadu 1/0 in 2 overs vs Karnataka

    R Vimal Kumar and N Jagadeesan have begin Tamil Nadu’s innings after Karnataka posted a massive 366 riding on a brilliant 151 from Devdutt Padikkal.

  • February 10, 2024 11:50
    Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs vs Rajasthan

    Saurashtra got bowled out for 328 in 116.5 overs and the side rode on fine centuries from Pujara and Jackson. The duo constructed the innings with a brilliant 168-run partnership off 348 balls for the fourth wicket after Rajasthan inflicted early blows. D Jadeja and Jackson then forged a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket and help their side post a good first innings total. 

  • February 10, 2024 11:04
    Mumbai 351 all out in 104.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 9/0 in 9.3 overs

    Mumbai folds out for 351 in 101.4 overs against Chhattisgarh, and its innings was largely build on centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani. Shaw smashed a brilliant 159 off 185 balls and his innings was laced with 18 boundaries and three sixes while Lalwani scored a 238-ball 102. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane once again missed out as the veteran India batsman managed just a single and lasted four deliveries before getting bowled by Ashish Chouhan. Chhattisgarh openers Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari are out in the middle with the former getting off the mark with a boundary.

  • February 10, 2024 10:54
    Karnataka 348/8 in 106 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    R Sai Kishore has picked up a three-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu has made inroads on day two. But Karnataka is in a position of strength, with wicketkeeper S Sharath farming the strike with an unbeaten 30 and has Shashi Kumar for company. The home side, however, will aim to wrap up the innings with just over 40 minutes to go for lunch.

  • February 10, 2024 10:14
    Kerala 285/4 in 100 overs vs Bengal

    Sanju Samson fails to get going as the Kerala skipper departs for just eight runs off 17 balls. Shahbaz ends an innings where Samson largely struggled to time the ball and find a rhythm. Sachin Baby has, however, smashed an unbeaten century and has Akshay Chandran for company, who is batting unbeaten at 88.

  • February 10, 2024 10:08
    Saurashtra 249/7 in 95 overs vs Rajasthan

    Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a 230-ball 110 but Saurashtra still has Sheldon Jackson out there in the middle, and he is batting on 80, eyeing his 21st First-Class century and nearing the 7k run mark in the Ranji Trophy. Holds the key for his side as Saurashtra loses its seventh wicket.

  • February 10, 2024 09:56
    Karnataka 306/6 in 95.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    Pradosh Ranjan Paul strikes early for Tamil Nadu as Devdutt Padikkal falls without adding a run to his overnight score of 151 off 218 balls as Karnataka loses its sixth wicket. Nevertheless, it has been a brilliant innings and has helped his side cross the 300-run mark. Wicket-keeper S Sharath and lower-order batsman Hardik Raj are out in the middle with the later eight shy of his half-century. 

  • February 10, 2024 09:18
  • February 10, 2024 09:18
    February 9, 2024 | Scores at Stumps on Day 1

    Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack 

    Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first 

    At Stumps: Uttarakhand 232/2 in 90 overs 

    Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B

    Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

    Toss: Bihar opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Assam 235/5 in 86 overs 

    Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Mumbai opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Mumbai 310/4 in 86 overs 

    Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Toss: Haryana opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Haryana 338/6 in 89 overs 

    Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A

    ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand 

    Toss: Manipur opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs | Services 191/3 in 54 overs 

    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

    Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl 

    At Stumps: Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 111/1 

    Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 314/6 in 85 overs 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Toss: Himachal opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 24/1 in 10 overs 

    Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Chandigarh 282/6 in 90 overs 

    Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B

    St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram 

    Toss: Kerala opted to bat first 

    At Stumps: Kerala 265/4 in 90 overs 

    Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

    Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 

    Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat 

    At Stumps: J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 0/1 | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs 

    Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

    Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 

    Toss: UP opted to bowl 

    At Stumps: Andhra 236/4 in 80 overs 

    Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

    Toss: Karnataka opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Karnataka 288/5 in 90 overs 

    Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C

    Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

    Toss: Punjab opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Gujarat 250/8 in 77 overs 

    Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 

    Toss: Goa opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Railways 293/9 in 90 overs 

    Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first 

    At Stumps: Saurashtra 242/4 

    Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 

    Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Hyderabad 383/5 

    Meghalaya vs Mizoram

    Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium 

    Toss: Mizoram opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Mizoram 144 all out in 46.2 overs | Meghalaya 115/5 in 37 overs

