February 10, Day 2 Stumps Updates

Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack

Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first

Uttarakhand 342 in 131.3 overs | Odisha 123/6 in 41.2 overs

Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Toss: Bihar opts to bowl

Assam 405 all out in 121.4 overs | Bihar 134/5 in 46 overs

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Toss: Mumbai opts to bat

Mumbai 351 all out in 101.4 overs | Chhattisgarh 180/4 in 66 overs

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur

Toss: Haryana opted to bat

Haryana 509 in 134.5 overs vs Jharkhand 119/9 in 38.2 overs

Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Toss: Manipur opts to bat

Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs & 51/6 in 32 overs | Services 333 in 106.1 overs

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl

Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 439/6

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat

Madhya Pradesh 454 in 129.3 overs | Baroda 104/6 in 40 overs

Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Toss: Himachal opts to bowl

Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 311/8 in 85 overs

Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat

Chandigarh 356 in 116 overs vs Tripura 187/4 in 62 overs

Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B

St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram

Toss: Kerala opted to bat first

Kerala 363 all out in 1247.3 overs | Bengal 172/8 in 49 overs

Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat

J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 152 in 67.5 overs | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs & 35/7 in 23 overs

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Toss: UP opted to bowl

Andhra 261 in 95.1 overs & 19/1 in 4.3 overs | Uttar Pradesh 199 in 51.5 overs

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Toss: Karnataka opts to bat

Karnataka 366 in 119.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu 129/7 in 56 overs

Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Toss: Punjab opts to bowl

Gujarat 339 in 94.3 overs vs Punjab 219 all out in 56.5 overs

Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C

Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Toss: Goa opts to bowl

Railways 297 in 90.5 overs & 31/0 in 11 overs | Goa 200 in 68.2 overs

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first

Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs | Rajasthan 159/6 in 61 overs

Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat

Hyderabad 462/8 dec in 107 overs | Nagaland 206 in 60.1 overs & 20/1 in 5 overs

Meghalaya vs Mizoram

Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium

Toss: Mizoram opted to bat

Mizoram 144 all out in 46.3 overs & 153 all out in 38 overs | Meghalaya 145 all out in 44.4 overs & 125/4 in 31 overs