Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 7. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini providing you the updates.
January 25, 2023 09:01
100 up for Odisha v Bengal

Captain Subhransu Senapati aims to rebuild Odisha’s innings after Bengal scalped three early wickets. Odisha crosses the 100-run mark in the 38th over.

January 25, 2023 09:00
Plate Final begins

The Plate Group final between Bihar and Manipur is set to begin in Patna. Bihar has won the toss and elected to bat.

January 25, 2023 08:34
National selector Sridharan Sharath was present Ravindra Jadeja-led Saurashtra took on Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Tuesday. Jadeja bowled 17 overs in his first day out since his comeback from injury.

January 25, 2023 08:33
January 25, 2023 08:31
January 24, 2023 23:33
Day 1 scores

Bengal vs Odisha 96/2 (35 overs)

Andhra 160/3 (47 overs) vs Assam 113

Jharkhand 164 vs Karnataka 80/2 (27 overs)

Chhattisgarh 273/4 (88 overs) vs Goa

Haryana 158/6 (53 overs) vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh 15/0 (4.4 overs) vs Uttar Pradesh

Baroda 420/5 (90 overs) vs Nagaland

Hyderabad 247/4 (90 overs) vs Delhi

Mumbai vs Maharashtra 314/6 (87 overs)

Tamil Nadu 183/4 (90 overs) vs Saurashtra

Pondicherry 253/4 (87 overs) vs Kerala

Rajasthan 58/2 (21 overs) vs Services 178

Punjab vs Vidarbha 1/0 (1 over)

Chandigarh 18/0 (6 overs) vs Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 239/6 (82 overs)

Gujarat vs Railways 372/6 (89 overs)

January 24, 2023 23:28
Day 1 recap - Bengal vs Odisha

Opener Shantanu Mishra grabbed some attention with an unbeaten 41 as the opening day’s action of the Ranji Trophy Group A match between Bengal and Odisha at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was severely curtailed due to the damp pitch on Tuesday.

The wet pitch, apparently due to excessive watering, was a cause of concern for the teams on the eve of the match. It badly affected the first day’s action as the toss took place at 12.30 p.m. and play began at 1 p.m, instead of the usual 8.45 a.m. start, following four rounds of inspection by the umpires.

Put in to bat, Odisha scored 96 for two wickets in 35 overs in its first innings, as less than three hours of play was possible through the whole day.

-Y.B. Sarangi

Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Odisha Day 1 dampened by wet pitch

January 24, 2023 23:17
Day 1 recap - Pondicherry vs Kerala

In a must-win game for Kerala, Pondicherry put up an inspired show to end the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match at 253 for four at the Siechem Ground here on Tuesday.

The visitor frittered away its early advantage as Pondicherry preyed on Kerala’s hapless bowling through an unbeaten 151-run partnership between Paras Dogra (117 n.o., 254b, 11x4) and Arun Karthick (65 n.o., 109b, 5x4, 1x6).

-Dhruva Prasad

Ranji Trophy: Paras Dogra’s ton helps Pondicherry outlast Kerala on Day 1

January 24, 2023 23:15
Day 1 Recap - Mumbai vs Maharashtra

Kedar Jadhav (128, 168b, 18x4, 1x6) made the most of a reprieve early on in the innings and smashed his second century of the season to guide Maharashtra to 314-6 in a crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture against Mumbai.

-Shayan Acharya

Ranji Trophy: Jadhav century gives Maharashtra strong start against Mumbai

January 24, 2023 23:14
