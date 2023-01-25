Day 1 recap - Bengal vs Odisha

Opener Shantanu Mishra grabbed some attention with an unbeaten 41 as the opening day’s action of the Ranji Trophy Group A match between Bengal and Odisha at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was severely curtailed due to the damp pitch on Tuesday.

The wet pitch, apparently due to excessive watering, was a cause of concern for the teams on the eve of the match. It badly affected the first day’s action as the toss took place at 12.30 p.m. and play began at 1 p.m, instead of the usual 8.45 a.m. start, following four rounds of inspection by the umpires.

Put in to bat, Odisha scored 96 for two wickets in 35 overs in its first innings, as less than three hours of play was possible through the whole day.

-Y.B. Sarangi