Vote for your favourite sporting heroes ahead of the Sportstar Aces Awards 2023. CLICK HERE.
Captain Subhransu Senapati aims to rebuild Odisha’s innings after Bengal scalped three early wickets. Odisha crosses the 100-run mark in the 38th over.
The Plate Group final between Bihar and Manipur is set to begin in Patna. Bihar has won the toss and elected to bat.
National selector Sridharan Sharath was present Ravindra Jadeja-led Saurashtra took on Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Tuesday. Jadeja bowled 17 overs in his first day out since his comeback from injury.
Bengal vs Odisha 96/2 (35 overs)
Andhra 160/3 (47 overs) vs Assam 113
Jharkhand 164 vs Karnataka 80/2 (27 overs)
Chhattisgarh 273/4 (88 overs) vs Goa
Haryana 158/6 (53 overs) vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh 15/0 (4.4 overs) vs Uttar Pradesh
Baroda 420/5 (90 overs) vs Nagaland
Hyderabad 247/4 (90 overs) vs Delhi
Mumbai vs Maharashtra 314/6 (87 overs)
Tamil Nadu 183/4 (90 overs) vs Saurashtra
Pondicherry 253/4 (87 overs) vs Kerala
Rajasthan 58/2 (21 overs) vs Services 178
Punjab vs Vidarbha 1/0 (1 over)
Chandigarh 18/0 (6 overs) vs Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 239/6 (82 overs)
Gujarat vs Railways 372/6 (89 overs)
Opener Shantanu Mishra grabbed some attention with an unbeaten 41 as the opening day’s action of the Ranji Trophy Group A match between Bengal and Odisha at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was severely curtailed due to the damp pitch on Tuesday.
The wet pitch, apparently due to excessive watering, was a cause of concern for the teams on the eve of the match. It badly affected the first day’s action as the toss took place at 12.30 p.m. and play began at 1 p.m, instead of the usual 8.45 a.m. start, following four rounds of inspection by the umpires.
Put in to bat, Odisha scored 96 for two wickets in 35 overs in its first innings, as less than three hours of play was possible through the whole day.
-Y.B. Sarangi
In a must-win game for Kerala, Pondicherry put up an inspired show to end the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match at 253 for four at the Siechem Ground here on Tuesday.
The visitor frittered away its early advantage as Pondicherry preyed on Kerala’s hapless bowling through an unbeaten 151-run partnership between Paras Dogra (117 n.o., 254b, 11x4) and Arun Karthick (65 n.o., 109b, 5x4, 1x6).
-Dhruva Prasad
Kedar Jadhav (128, 168b, 18x4, 1x6) made the most of a reprieve early on in the innings and smashed his second century of the season to guide Maharashtra to 314-6 in a crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture against Mumbai.
-Shayan Acharya
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy Round 7 fixtures will start from Tuesday, January 24 from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.