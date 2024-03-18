MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI

Soumya Sarkar, who felt neck stiffness and complained of a headache and vision difficulties after his head hit the ground while saving a boundary, was substituted by Tanzid Hasan.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 18:39 IST , Chattogram - 3 MINS READ

AP
Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during the third and last one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during the third and last one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan plays a shot during the third and last one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Concussion substitute Tanzid Hasan hammered 84 off 81 balls to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the third one-day international and seal a 2-1 victory in the series on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 235 all out in exactly 50 overs courtesy of Janith Liyanage’s 101 off 102 balls for his maiden century.

Soumya Sarkar, who felt neck stiffness and complained of a headache and vision difficulties after his head hit the ground while saving a boundary, was substituted by Tanzid and the replacement proved his worth with an innings laced with nine fours and four sixes to see Bangladesh home with 9.4 overs left.

After Tanzid’s fluent start, Rishad Hossain — one of the three changes made by Bangladesh for the match — struck an unbeaten 18-ball 48 containing five fours and four sixes to steer the hosts to 237-6.

Bangladesh won the first match of the series by six wickets before Sri Lanka leveled with a three-wicket victory, leaving a decider.

Tanzid and Anamul Haque, who replaced the out-of-form Liton Das, added 50 runs for the opening stand, with Tanzid dominating the partnership.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara, who grabbed a career-best 4-48, removed Haque (12) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) in consecutive overs to put the Sri Lanka on the front foot protecting an under-par score.

Kumara also broke the 49-run partnership between Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy when he undid the latter with an extra bounce after he scored 22 and then removed Mahmudullah (1) with a back-of-the-length delivery in his next over to leave Bangladesh at 113-4 in the 24th over.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka ropes in former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup

When legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga had Tanzid caught by Charith Asalanka at long-on after building pressure on him with a series of dot balls, Sri Lanka got a ray of hope with Bangladesh at 130-5.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan put on 48 runs before Hasaranga (2-64) again struck with the wicket of Mehidy (25), but Rishad’s brutal attack hastened the victory to seal Bangladesh’s second straight ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

After Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (3-42) dealt a double blow, removing the two openers.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who replaced injured Tanzim Hasan, took 2-39 and ripped through the middle order before Liyanage resisted.

Rishad further pegged back Sri Lanka with his leg-spin when he turned one sharply to get rid of Mendis after he made 29 off 51.

Bangladesh kept taking wickets at regular intervals but Liyanage kept the scoreboard going, finding boundaries with ease. Liyanage raised his century in the last over with an elegant drive-through extra cover for a boundary off Taskin.

The ODI series will be followed by two test matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Soumya Sarkar /

Wanindu Hasaranga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI
    AP
  2. Christie wins first All England badminton title, Marin ends nine-year wait
    AFP
  3. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets aim at his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Laura Kenny retires as Britain’s most successful female Olympian with five golds
    AP
  5. Max Whitlock ‘on right track’ with British pommel title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI
    AP
  2. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar replaced by concussion substitute amid slew of injuries during third ODI
    AFP
  3. Afghanistan edges out Ireland to level T20I series
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SL: Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of third ODI against Sri Lanka due to injury; Bangladesh names replacement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI
    AP
  2. Christie wins first All England badminton title, Marin ends nine-year wait
    AFP
  3. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets aim at his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Laura Kenny retires as Britain’s most successful female Olympian with five golds
    AP
  5. Max Whitlock ‘on right track’ with British pommel title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment