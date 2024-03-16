MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka ropes in former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup

SLC stated that Javed will be with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in June 2024 in West Indies and USA.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 12:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aaqib Javed has worked as the bowling coach of Pakistan, served as coach of the UAE, and was also with the Afghanistan team in a development role.
FILE PHOTO: Aaqib Javed has worked as the bowling coach of Pakistan, served as coach of the UAE, and was also with the Afghanistan team in a development role. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aaqib Javed has worked as the bowling coach of Pakistan, served as coach of the UAE, and was also with the Afghanistan team in a development role. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach with immediate effect on Saturday.

In a release, SLC stated that Javed will be with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in June 2024 in West Indies and USA.

Javed, who played 163 ODIs and 22 Tests, is the member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning team.

The 51-year-old has worked as the bowling coach of Pakistan, served as coach of the UAE, and was also with the Afghanistan team in a development role.

During his tenure with the UAE, the team obtained ODI and T20I status, made it to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2015, and also featured in the qualifiers for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014.

He has also coached the Pakistan U19 team to a World Cup win back in 2004 and was the bowling coach when Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England.  

Currently, he is serving as the Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of the Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL).

“We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching, will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.

