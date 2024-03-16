MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket the turning point of the eliminator, say RCB, MI coaches

RCB assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan admitted that the belief that his side could seal the game came after Harmanpreet’s dismissal. 

Published : Mar 16, 2024 10:20 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot.
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Yet another masterclass from Ellyse Perry notwithstanding, Mumbai Indians would not have been wrong to think it had a grip on this Eliminator for 75 per cent of the evening. RCB’s quick thinking, persistence and the brilliance of a few personalities helped the side knock out the defending champion. 

RCB assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan admitted that the belief that his side could seal the game came after Harmanpreet’s dismissal. 

“As a cricket team, we know chasing has been difficult and that would have been running in their mind. They would have wanted to hit big sixes. When we batted, as soon as we played the fifth to sixth over, we knew 150-160 would be a good score. We had too many dot balls. I am not able to pinpoint when that belief crept in exactly but I think when Harman got out, we thought there was something there for us.”

Rangarajan hailed Asha Sobhana for holding her nerve in the tense finish. 

Report | RCB pulls off last-over thriller to knock out Mumbai Indians; to face Delhi Capitals in final

“Our idea was to bowl the best of our bowlers, take the game to the last over and see what comes of it. When I was playing, VB Chandrasekhar once made a statement to us where he said players are made in four minutes i.e one over. Credit to Asha. To bowl leg spin with a shorter boundary on one side and see the game through took me back to this line.”

“We lost the game when we should have won it,” MI head coach Charlotte Edwards conceded after the game, agreeing that Harmanpreet’s wicket turned the tide. 

“You can cope with things when you don’t play well, but we were doing so well and we didn’t cope well today and it’s brought the end of our tournament,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Mumbai Indians /

WPL /

Women's Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket the turning point of the eliminator, say RCB, MI coaches
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. F1: Horner’s accuser reported to have appealed Red Bull verdict
    Reuters
  3. All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, to face Jonatan Christie in semifinal
    PTI
  4. 4-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  5. Italy calls up three new players for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket the turning point of the eliminator, say RCB, MI coaches
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: RCB pulls off last-over thriller to knock out Mumbai Indians; to face Delhi Capitals in final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. WPL 2024: RCBW 135/6 vs MIW 130/6 Eliminator Highlights; Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won by 5 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Eliminator, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians hopes for history repeat, looks to overcome blip against Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. WPL 2024: Renaissance-woman Ellyse Perry’s all-round bravado guides RCB to Eliminator
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket the turning point of the eliminator, say RCB, MI coaches
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. F1: Horner’s accuser reported to have appealed Red Bull verdict
    Reuters
  3. All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, to face Jonatan Christie in semifinal
    PTI
  4. 4-time Olympic cyclist positive for doping in retests of samples from 2016 Rio Olympics
    AP
  5. Italy calls up three new players for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment