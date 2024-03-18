MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan edges out Ireland to level T20I series

Afghanistan’s victory ties up the series 1-1 as Ireland’s multi-format tour against Afghanistan approaches its end.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 08:30 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Led by captain Rashid Khan, Afghanistan proved too strong for Ireland with the ball as it won the second T20 international of the three-match series by 10 runs in Sharjah on Friday.

Afghanistan’s victory ties up the series 1-1 as Ireland’s multi-format tour against Afghanistan approaches its end.

A valiant knock of 39 off 18 balls by Gareth Delany was in vain as Ireland failed to score the 18 runs necessary off the last over to win.

One six was not enough as the penultimate ball was stopped for no run and the last saw Delany caught on the boundary off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The visitor started its run chase of 153 strongly as opening pair Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling put on a 49-run stand, before Stirling’s dismissal in the sixth over.

The Irish captain was followed by Lorcan Tucker for 10 and a first-baller for Harry Tector, both courtesy of star spinner Khan, and Ireland’s run chase halted.

When Balbirnie was dismissed lbw by Nangeyalia Kharote on 45 with just 5.1 overs left, it left Ireland’s tail with too much to do, despite Delany’s late heroics.

Khan took four wickets for just 14 runs and his double-wicket 16th over effectively won the match for the host when he saw off George Dockrell and Mark Adair.

Afghanistan earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, putting on a total of 152-9 in its 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi top-scored for the host with 59 off 38, including six fours and three sixes, before he was caught by Stirling from Ben White’s bowling.

Adair was the pick of the Irish bowlers and finished with figures of 3-27 as Afghanistan’s top order struggled, with numbers four and five Mohammad Ishaq and Azmatullah Omarzai both collecting golden ducks.

Also read | BAN vs SL: Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of third ODI against Sri Lanka due to injury

Opener Sediqullah Atal was the only out-and-out batter to offer serious resistance but was run out on 35 to leave Afghanistan 93-5 with 6.5 overs remaining.

However, Khan steadied the ship at number nine, with a fine knock of 25 from 12 balls that took Afghanistan over 150.

Josh Little also put on another good performance with the ball after his three wickets in Friday’s first T20I and bowled opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over.

The final match of the tour takes place on Monday in Sharjah with it all to play for as Ireland looks to add a T20I series win to its Test victory, after Afghanistan claimed the ODI series earlier in March.

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Ireland /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan edges out Ireland to level T20I series
    AFP
  2. Alcaraz beats Medvedev to win second straight Indian Wells title
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win of year
    AP
  4. Manchester United knocks Liverpool out in the FA Cup quarterfinal as Diallo scores dream extra-time winner
    AFP
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool Highlights; MUN 4-3 LIV, FA Cup quarterfinal; Amad Diallo scores dream extra time goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan edges out Ireland to level T20I series
    AFP
  2. BAN vs SL: Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of third ODI against Sri Lanka due to injury; Bangladesh names replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kumble hails Ashwin as one of India’s greatest match-winners during felicitation ceremony organised by TNCA
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh removes Liton Das for third ODI against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  5. Sri Lanka ropes in former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as fast bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan edges out Ireland to level T20I series
    AFP
  2. Alcaraz beats Medvedev to win second straight Indian Wells title
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win of year
    AP
  4. Manchester United knocks Liverpool out in the FA Cup quarterfinal as Diallo scores dream extra-time winner
    AFP
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool Highlights; MUN 4-3 LIV, FA Cup quarterfinal; Amad Diallo scores dream extra time goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment