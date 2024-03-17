MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SL: Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of third ODI against Sri Lanka due to injury; Bangladesh names replacement

Sakib played a key role in Bangladesh’s six-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, picking three for 44 and restricting the opposition to just 255.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 16:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Janith Liyanage.
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Janith Liyanage. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib will miss Bangladesh’s third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka on Monday due to a hamstring injury.

“Tanzim is experiencing pain and discomfort of his right hamstring. He did not feel any better at training today and is not fit to play tomorrow,” Bangladesh’s physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed.

Sakib played a key role in Bangladesh’s six-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, picking three for 44 and restricting the opposition to just 255.

Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud, who last featured in a one-day game in December 2023, has replaced Sakib for the series decider.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, with the winner of the contest bagging the three-match series 2-1.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series 2-1. The ODI leg of the tour will be followed by two Test matches, in Sylhet and Chattogram.

Related Topics

Tanzim Hasan /

Hasan Mahmud

