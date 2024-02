Ranji Trophy Live Score February 9 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Mayank Agarwal back in action as Karnataka opts to bat first against Tamil Nadu

Karnataka 16/0 in 6 overs vs Tamil Nadu

R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal have given Karnataka a sedate start after Karnataka won the toss and opted to bat first against Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The good news is Mayank Agarwal is fit and is back to lead his side after suffering a health scare. Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore operating with the new ball and the Tamil Nadu skipper has introduced himself into the attack very early. Interesting move, and as this suggests, the track might grip and turn as the game progresses.