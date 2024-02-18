MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton

Ranji Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Day 3 of the Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy taking place in various grounds around the country on February 18, 2024.

Updated : Feb 18, 2024 09:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Manish Pandey of Karnataka in action against Chandigarh in the Ranji trophy at Hubballi.
Manish Pandey of Karnataka in action against Chandigarh in the Ranji trophy at Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKLE
lightbox-info

Manish Pandey of Karnataka in action against Chandigarh in the Ranji trophy at Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKLE

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of Round 7 Ranji Trophy matches taking place on February 18.

  • February 18, 2024 09:26
    Bihar 37/4 in 17.2 overs

    Four wickets for Mukesh Kumar as he starts day 3 with a bang, picking up three wickets in no time. Just a matter of hours before Bihar surrender against Bengal.

  • February 18, 2024 09:20
    Mumbai with a facile win over Assam

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shardul Thakur runs the show to ensure Mumbai has last laugh against Assam

    At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Saturday, Mumbai finished the match with two days to spare, registering a win by an innings against Assam.

  • February 18, 2024 09:10
    Plate Final Day 1 report

    Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final

    Raj Biswa's confident knock sets the tone as Meghalaya dominates Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final.

  • February 18, 2024 08:58
    Karnataka vs Chandigarh Day 2 report

    Ranji Trophy: Manish ton powers Karnataka to comfortable position against Chandigarh on day two

    Manish Pandey's unbeaten century leads Karnataka to a strong position against Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy match.

  • February 18, 2024 08:49
    TN vs Punjab Day 2 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Spinners help Tamil Nadu wrestle back control against Punjab

    Tamil Nadu fought back well in the final session, with Mohammed Ali bowling Anmolpreet Singh out while Ajith Ram dismissed Nehal Wadhera, sending two set batters back.

  • February 18, 2024 08:39
    Delhi vs Odisha report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Delhi gains lost ground against Odisha on Day 2

    After keeping Odisha’s first innings to 440 on Saturday, Delhi finished the day at 187 for two, needing 254 more runs to seize the lead on a placid surface.

  • February 18, 2024 08:30
    Scores at strumps day 2

    At Agartala, Tripura 149 all out, 286/9 in 70 overs vs Railways 105 all out

    At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 171/5 in 37 overs vs Rajasthan 210 all out

    At Kolkata, Bihar 95, 32/1 in 14 overs vs Bengal 411/5 dec in 104.1 overs

    At Rajkot, Manipur 142, 55/3 in 28 overs vs Saurashtra 529/6 dec in 104.1 overs

    At Palam, Services 217/4 in 99 overs vs Maharashtra 225 all out

    At Nagpur, Haryana 198/4 in 52 overs vs Vidarbha 423 all out

    At Vizianagaram, Kerala 258/3 in 81 overs vs Andhra 272 all out

    At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs

    At Lucknow, Uttar Prades 110/3 in 27 overs vs Chattisgarh 414 all out

    At Hubli, Karnataka 268/3 in 63 overs vs Chandigarh 106.4 overs

    At Salem, Punjab 141/4 in 46 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435 all out

    At Porvorim, Gujarat 281/5 in 79 overs vs Goa 317

    At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 92/1 in 39 overs vs J&K 242 all out

    At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 29/2 in 13.3 overs vs Baroda 180 all out

    At Puducherry, Pondicherry 170/7 in 51 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 463 all out

    At New Delhi, Delhi 187/2 in 46 overs vs Odisha 440 all out

  • February 18, 2024 08:27
    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from day 3 of the last round of group stage Ranji trophy fixtures. Stay tuned for live updates and scores from all matches around the country.

