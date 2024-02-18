Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton

- February 18, 2024 09:26Bihar 37/4 in 17.2 overs
Four wickets for Mukesh Kumar as he starts day 3 with a bang, picking up three wickets in no time. Just a matter of hours before Bihar surrender against Bengal.
- February 18, 2024 09:20Mumbai with a facile win over Assam
- February 18, 2024 08:30Scores at strumps day 2
At Agartala, Tripura 149 all out, 286/9 in 70 overs vs Railways 105 all out
At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 171/5 in 37 overs vs Rajasthan 210 all out
At Kolkata, Bihar 95, 32/1 in 14 overs vs Bengal 411/5 dec in 104.1 overs
At Rajkot, Manipur 142, 55/3 in 28 overs vs Saurashtra 529/6 dec in 104.1 overs
At Palam, Services 217/4 in 99 overs vs Maharashtra 225 all out
At Nagpur, Haryana 198/4 in 52 overs vs Vidarbha 423 all out
At Vizianagaram, Kerala 258/3 in 81 overs vs Andhra 272 all out
At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs
At Lucknow, Uttar Prades 110/3 in 27 overs vs Chattisgarh 414 all out
At Hubli, Karnataka 268/3 in 63 overs vs Chandigarh 106.4 overs
At Salem, Punjab 141/4 in 46 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435 all out
At Porvorim, Gujarat 281/5 in 79 overs vs Goa 317
At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 92/1 in 39 overs vs J&K 242 all out
At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 29/2 in 13.3 overs vs Baroda 180 all out
At Puducherry, Pondicherry 170/7 in 51 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 463 all out
At New Delhi, Delhi 187/2 in 46 overs vs Odisha 440 all out
- February 18, 2024 08:27Hello and welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from day 3 of the last round of group stage Ranji trophy fixtures. Stay tuned for live updates and scores from all matches around the country.
