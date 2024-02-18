Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 3 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran 200 puts Bengal on top; Pandey scores quickfire ton

Scores at strumps day 2

At Agartala, Tripura 149 all out, 286/9 in 70 overs vs Railways 105 all out

At Jamshedpur, Jharkhand 188, 171/5 in 37 overs vs Rajasthan 210 all out

At Kolkata, Bihar 95, 32/1 in 14 overs vs Bengal 411/5 dec in 104.1 overs

At Rajkot, Manipur 142, 55/3 in 28 overs vs Saurashtra 529/6 dec in 104.1 overs

At Palam, Services 217/4 in 99 overs vs Maharashtra 225 all out

At Nagpur, Haryana 198/4 in 52 overs vs Vidarbha 423 all out

At Vizianagaram, Kerala 258/3 in 81 overs vs Andhra 272 all out

At Mumbai, Mumbai beats Assam by an innings an 80 runs

At Lucknow, Uttar Prades 110/3 in 27 overs vs Chattisgarh 414 all out

At Hubli, Karnataka 268/3 in 63 overs vs Chandigarh 106.4 overs

At Salem, Punjab 141/4 in 46 overs vs Tamil Nadu 435 all out

At Porvorim, Gujarat 281/5 in 79 overs vs Goa 317

At Indore, Madhya Pradesh 200, 92/1 in 39 overs vs J&K 242 all out

At Dehradun, Uttarakhand 382, 29/2 in 13.3 overs vs Baroda 180 all out

At Puducherry, Pondicherry 170/7 in 51 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 463 all out

At New Delhi, Delhi 187/2 in 46 overs vs Odisha 440 all out