Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Semifinals Day 2: Tiway, Ahmed resume for Bengal vs MP; Mayank, Sharath look to continue on vs Saurashtra

This is Pranay Rajiv and Mayank taking you through the updates on the second day.

KAR 243-5 in 91 overs vs SAU

Arpit Vasavada goes for the new ball straight away. Kushang Patel with the first over of the day for the away side. Sharath and Mayank deal with it as comfortably as they did yesterday. Sakariya from the other end and he too can’t trouble the well-settled Karnataka batters. No boundaries, yet, for the two this morning.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra

Day 1 of this Ranji semifinal was marked by Karnataka’s fightback, led by its skipper Mayank Agarwal and Srinivas Sharath, who put together a brilliant partnership of 117 runs after Saurashtra dominated the early exchanges. The duo will look to continue the charge but will be tested by a rejuvenated Saurashtra attack, which also has the new ball in its tank.

Overnight batters, Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed will come out to bat against Chandrakant Pandit’s men. Captain Aditya Srivastava will want to attack from both ends and try to bundle them as soon as possible.

Good morning from Day 2 in Holkar. Bengal has a repair job at hand with Gharami and Majumdar falling in quick succession. Bengal 307/4. #RanjiTrophy#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/IMmHB3tiqy — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) February 9, 2023

Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 so far

⦿ UTTAR PRADESH - WON BY 6 WICKETS

UTTAR PRADESH - WON BY 6 WICKETS ⦿ HIMACHAL PRADESH - DRAW (FIL)

HIMACHAL PRADESH - DRAW (FIL) ⦿ NAGALAND - WON BY AN INNINGS & 161 RUNS

NAGALAND - WON BY AN INNINGS & 161 RUNS ⦿ UTTARAKHAND - DRAW (FIL)

UTTARAKHAND - DRAW (FIL) ⦿ BARODA - WON BY 7 WICKETS

BARODA - WON BY 7 WICKETS ⦿ HARYANA - WON BY AN INNINGS & 50 RUNS

HARYANA - WON BY AN INNINGS & 50 RUNS ⦿ ODISHA - LOST BY 7 WICKETS

ODISHA - LOST BY 7 WICKETS ⦿ JHARKHAND (OF) - WON BY 9 WICKETS

JHARKHAND (OF) - WON BY 9 WICKETS ⦿ MADHYA PRADESH (SF) - ON GOING*

Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 so far

⦿ JAMMU & KASHMIR - WON BY AN INNINGS & 17 RUNS

JAMMU & KASHMIR - WON BY AN INNINGS & 17 RUNS ⦿ CHANDIGARH - WON BY AN INNINGS & 125 RUNS

CHANDIGARH - WON BY AN INNINGS & 125 RUNS ⦿ RAILWAYS - WON BY 2 WICKETS

RAILWAYS - WON BY 2 WICKETS ⦿ VIDARBHA - WON BY 205 RUNS

VIDARBHA - WON BY 205 RUNS ⦿ GUJARAT - WON BY 260 RUNS

GUJARAT - WON BY 260 RUNS ⦿ PUNJAB - LOST BY AN INNINGS & 122 RUNS

PUNJAB - LOST BY AN INNINGS & 122 RUNS ⦿ TRIPURA - DRAW (FID)

TRIPURA - DRAW (FID) ⦿ ANDHRA (OF) - WON BY 5 WICKETS

ANDHRA (OF) - WON BY 5 WICKETS ⦿ BENGAL (SF) - ON GOING*

DAY 1 RECAP OF BENGAL VS MADHYA PRADESH

Bengal’s youth and experience came to the fore as Sudip Gharami (112, 213b, 12x4, 2x6) and Anustup Majumdar (120, 206b, 13x4, 1x6) frustrated defending champion Madhya Pradesh with a 241-run partnership for the third wicket on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Wednesday.

Facing an opposition that thwarted Bengal’s campaign at the same stage last season, Gharami and Majumdar saw off Gaurav Yadav and Anubhav Agarwal in the first session, braved a short-ball ploy from Avesh Khan and rode out the spin threat of Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya.

However, both perished within two overs of the onset of the second new ball. Avesh castled Majumdar with a yorker that tailed away and Anubhav trapped Gharami in front with one that seamed in to enthuse the smattering of fans and ensure they return tomorrow with Bengal 307 for four at Stumps. Check out the full report here. READ

-DHRUVA PRASAD

Brief Score Bengal 307/4 (Anustup Majumdar 120, Sudip Gharami 112; Anubhav Agarwal 2/21, Gaurav Yadav 1/37) vs Madhya Pradesh.

DAY 1 RECAP OF KARNATAKA VS SAURASHTRA

A captain’s knock from Mayank Agarwal (110 batting, 246b, 11x4, 1x6) carried Karnataka to 229 for five at stumps on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy semifinal against Saurashtra at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

On a wicket that sported a generous sprinkling of grass, and under conditions where the ball swung and seamed all day, Mayank, who lost the toss, stood tall, thwarting the visiting pacers to script his 15th First Class century. By evening he had also succeeded in relegating to the back of the mind some of his teammates’ rank mediocrity.

From a dire 112 for five, Mayank and wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas (58, 143b, 4x4) combined for a 117-run partnership for the sixth wicket (279 balls). It wasn’t as if their innings were chanceless. Mayank was dropped on 13 by Snell Patel at second slip off Prerak Mankad and Sharath could have been run out on 22 if ‘keeper Harvik Desai had collected a throw from the deep properly. Check out the full report here. READ

-N SUDARSHAN

Day 1 scores: Karnataka - 1st innings: R. Samarth c Vishwarajsinh b Kushang 3, Mayank Agarwal (batting) 110, Devdutt Padikkal c Jackson b Sakariya 9, Nikin Jose c Harvik b Kushang 18, Manish Pandey c Snell b Mankad 7, Shreyas Gopal (run out) 15, Sharath Srinivas (batting) 58. Extras (b-5, lb-1, nb-3): 9; Total (for five wkts in 87 overs): 229. Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-21, 3-68, 4-79, 5-112. Saurashtra bowling: Sakariya 17-5-39-1, Kushang 16-0-64-2, Jani 15-5-25-0, Mankad 18-3-42-1, Dharmendrasinh 14-2-28-0, Bhut 7-1-25-0. Toss: Saurashtra.