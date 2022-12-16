Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 matches happening across India. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022, Day 4 Updates Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B | Hyderabad 395 & 28/0; Tamil Nadu 510/4d Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A | Haryana 46 all out & 323/6 | Himachal 487/4 dec Jharkhand vs Kerala, Elite Group C | Kerala 475, 60/1, Jharkhand 329/6 Punjab vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D | Punjab 586/4 dec, Chandigarh 310/6 Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D | Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 17 runs (308 | J&K 98 & 193) Tripura vs Gujarat, Elite Group D | Gujarat 271 & 204/6, Tripura 293 all out Vidarbha vs Railways, Elite Group D | Vidarbha 213 & 420/8d; Railways 161, 47/3 Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate | Bihar won by an innings and 221 runs; (517 | Arunachal Pradesh 212 & 84) Sikkim vs Manipur, Plate | Manipur 186 & 193, Sikkim 220 & 21/0 Mizoram vs Meghalaya, Plate | Mizoram 252 & 216, Meghalaya 171 & 75/3 Goa vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C | Goa 547/9 dec, Rajasthan 245/6 Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C | Chhattisgarh won by 132 runs (Chhattisgarh 162 & 184, Puducherry 37 all out & 177) Nagaland vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group A | Uttarakhand 282 & 127/1, Nagaland 389 Odisha vs Baroda, Elite Group A | Odisha 457 all out, Baroda 416/5 Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A | Uttar Pradesh 198 & 227, Bengal 169 & 156/2 Andhra vs Mumbai, Elite Group B | Mumbai Won by 9 Wickets (331 & 40/1 Andhra 238 & 131) Assam vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B | Assam 286 & 115/1, Saurashtra 492 Maharashtra vs Delhi, Elite Group B | Delhi 191 & 233/5, Maharashtra 324 all out Karnataka vs Services, Elite Group C | Karnataka 304 & 90/0, Services 261 all out

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Day 4 Updates: Massive day for the home side as Tanmay Agarwal and Tanay Thyagarajan aim to wipe out the trail and take the lead. Abhirath Reddy is retired hurt as Hyderabad still trails Tamil Nadu by 87 runs. Tanmay again has to lead from the front and ensure his team bats the entire four sessions on a bright and sunny final day in Hyderabad.

Day Three Report: Debutant S. Sai Sudharsan cracked an impressive century (179, 273b, 18x4, 1x6) and Baba Aparajith notched up a brilliant ton (115 n.o.,165b, 11x4, 3x6) to help Tamil Nadu declare at 510 for four in reply to Hyderabad’s 395 and pile on the agony for Hyderabad on the penultimate day of the four-day Ranji Trophy championship Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

In reply, the home team scored 28 for no loss at close of play. Opener Abhirath Reddy retired hurt after being hit on the forearm when he was in line with a throw from the wicketkeeper.

Earlier, resuming at 203 for no loss, Tamil Nadu lost overnight centurion N. Jagadeesan (116) to the third ball of the day when pacer Kartikeya Kak saw the batter fend a rising ball straight to the slip fielder.

But, Sudharsan stayed put at one end. Understandably, he was cautious– scoring 48 runs off 96 balls with three fours and one six. It was, perhaps, a reflection of the task given to him – to keep Hyderabad bowlers at bay.

Just when looking good for a double century, Sudharsan couldn’t resist the temptation of playing a loose stroke on off-stump off left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan only to be caught behind.

Then, it was the turn of Aparajith to toy with the bowling attack. The way he laid back to late cut twice in one over and later stepped out to loft over long-on – all off Thyagarajan – was a delight to watch.

Aparajith was lucky on 92 to see Aniketh Reddy drop a catch, near deep mid-wicket fence when he pulled pacer B. Punnaiah. But, he soon reached the coveted mark with a beautiful on-drive off Kak.

Once captain Baba Indrajith (48, 52b, 5x4)was run-out, Tamil Nadu declared the innings. In the final session, Hyderabad pacers Punnaiah and Kak bowled well but without luck.