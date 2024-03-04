MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai looks to pile on vs TN; Vidarbha trails MP by 69 runs

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Live Score: Get the scores and updates from Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals as Mumbai takes on Tamil Nadu while Vidarbha meets Madhya Pradesh.

Updated : Mar 04, 2024 09:00 IST

Team Sportstar
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 03/03/2024 : Madya Pradesh's Avesh Khan celebrates with teamates after taking wicket of Vidarbha's Atharva Taide during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 03/03/2024 : Madya Pradesh's Avesh Khan celebrates with teamates after taking wicket of Vidarbha's Atharva Taide during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 03/03/2024 : Madya Pradesh's Avesh Khan celebrates with teamates after taking wicket of Vidarbha's Atharva Taide during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy semifinals as TN squares up against Mumbai and Vidarbha takes on Madhya Pradesh.

  • March 04, 2024 08:29
    Vidarbha vs MP - Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2

    The 30-year-old southpaw scored his third First-Class century of the season in 210 balls, building significant fifth and sixth wicket partnerships and giving Madhya Pradesh an 82-run lead.

  • March 04, 2024 08:28
    Mumbai vs TN - Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2

    A topsy-turvy day at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground ended with Mumbai’s lower-order taking the game away from the opposition in no time against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
