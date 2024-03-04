Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai looks to pile on vs TN; Vidarbha trails MP by 69 runs

- March 04, 2024 08:29Vidarbha vs MP - Day 2 Report
- March 04, 2024 08:28Mumbai vs TN - Day 2 Report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
A topsy-turvy day at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground ended with Mumbai’s lower-order taking the game away from the opposition in no time against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.
