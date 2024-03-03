Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come

Every aspiring cricketer, at some point, dreams of single-handedly saving the team from precarious situations with their individual brilliance.

Shardul Thakur made it a reality with his scintillating counter-attacking century in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai on Sunday.

“I like these kinds of situations. When you play with passion, you wait for these moments,” said Thakur, revelling at the fact that his knock took the game away from the opposition.

“When the team is down, you want to lift them up with your performance; you want to do something in the middle that changes the game.”

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches

The 32-year-old did not hold himself back from going for his shots and felt his side’s top-order was a bit defensive in the morning.

“We bogged down a bit in the first session. There was not too much happening today on the pitch, and I felt batsmen should have played with some kind of freedom. At times, in big games, if you are scared, you tend to lose wickets. So, we might as well play with freedom. That was the idea when I started batting.”

The all-rounder also hoped this knock would be the start of many more centuries to come in the future.

“It’s surprising because when I started, Bombay used to send me at number 10 and 11. So, I had to work my way up,” said Thakur on his long wait for his maiden First-Class century.

“I started batting at 8 when I played for India, and then only Bombay gave me an opportunity to bat at 8. Probably more hundreds will come, and it’s a big opening that you should promote all-rounders in Mumbai cricket,” he added.