MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come

“It’s surprising because when I started, Bombay used to send me at number 10 and 11. So, I had to work my way up,” said Thakur on his long wait for his maiden First-Class century.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 21:13 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Thakur hopes this knock would be the start of many more centuries to come in the future.
Thakur hopes this knock would be the start of many more centuries to come in the future. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Thakur hopes this knock would be the start of many more centuries to come in the future. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Every aspiring cricketer, at some point, dreams of single-handedly saving the team from precarious situations with their individual brilliance.

Shardul Thakur made it a reality with his scintillating counter-attacking century in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai on Sunday.

“I like these kinds of situations. When you play with passion, you wait for these moments,” said Thakur, revelling at the fact that his knock took the game away from the opposition.

“When the team is down, you want to lift them up with your performance; you want to do something in the middle that changes the game.”

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches

The 32-year-old did not hold himself back from going for his shots and felt his side’s top-order was a bit defensive in the morning. 

“We bogged down a bit in the first session. There was not too much happening today on the pitch, and I felt batsmen should have played with some kind of freedom. At times, in big games, if you are scared, you tend to lose wickets. So, we might as well play with freedom. That was the idea when I started batting.”

The all-rounder also hoped this knock would be the start of many more centuries to come in the future.

“It’s surprising because when I started, Bombay used to send me at number 10 and 11. So, I had to work my way up,” said Thakur on his long wait for his maiden First-Class century.

“I started batting at 8 when I played for India, and then only Bombay gave me an opportunity to bat at 8. Probably more hundreds will come, and it’s a big opening that you should promote all-rounders in Mumbai cricket,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shardul Thakur /

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Mumbai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants 0/0 (1); Mooney, Wolvaardt begin 164-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Manchester derby LIVE: Man City vs Man United, MCI 0-1 MUN Premier League; Rashford scores brilliant opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches, calls for better scheduling
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. WPL 2024: Wounded RCB hopes to provide some cheer to crowd, takes on UP Warriorz in last home game
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches, calls for better scheduling
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore joins elite 50-wicket club, earns high praise from Shardul Thakur
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Mantri helps Madhya Pradesh wrest control against Vidarbha on Day 2
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants 0/0 (1); Mooney, Wolvaardt begin 164-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Manchester derby LIVE: Man City vs Man United, MCI 0-1 MUN Premier League; Rashford scores brilliant opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches, calls for better scheduling
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. WPL 2024: Wounded RCB hopes to provide some cheer to crowd, takes on UP Warriorz in last home game
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment