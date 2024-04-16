MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Beijing half marathon results under investigation after runners appear to hand win to Chinese star, He Jie

He Jie, who holds the Chinese national record in the event, was trailing behind three runners from Kenya and Ethiopia as they approached the finish line. One of the runners then seems to gesture for the others to slow down for He to finish first.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 18:33 IST , BANGKOK - 2 MINS READ

AP
Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat appear to let Chinese runner He Jie ahead in Beijing Half Marathon 2024.
Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat appear to let Chinese runner He Jie ahead in Beijing Half Marathon 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ethiopian Dejene Hailu Bikila and Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat appear to let Chinese runner He Jie ahead in Beijing Half Marathon 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Organizers are investigating a half marathon race in Beijing after three African runners appeared to let China’s top long-distance runner move ahead of them shortly before the finish line and sprint to victory, sparking public speculation that the result was rigged.

There was a flood of public reaction online expressing suspicion about the race after video from the final moments of Sunday’s Mengniu Beijing Half Marathon circulated online. On Monday, organizers of the race issued a statement saying they would investigate the results.

“The organizing committee attaches great importance to the issue raised by netizens about the results of the (race),” organizers said. “A special investigation team has been set up to conduct an investigation, and the results of the investigation will be released to the public in a timely fashion.”

The Beijing Sports Bureau, which was in charge of the race, did not respond to a request for comment.

He Jie, who won the marathon at the Asian Games and holds the Chinese national record in the event, was trailing behind three runners from Kenya and Ethiopia as they approached the finish line. One of the runners then seems to gesture for the others to slow down as He moves in front and sprints to the finish line.

One of the other runners, Willy Mnangat of Kenya, told BBC Sport Africa that they allowed He to win but that they had been hired to serve as pacemakers and were not competing to win the race. However, all three had entered the race as official competitors rather than as pacemakers.

ALSO READ | Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win, Obiri repeats as women’s champ

“I was not there to compete,” Mnangat was quoted as saying. “My job was to set the pace and help the guy win but unfortunately, he did not achieve the target, which was to break the national record.”

He finished with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, which was more than a minute slower than the Chinese half marathon record.

Related stories

Related Topics

Beijing half marathon /

He Jie /

China

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beijing half marathon results under investigation after runners appear to hand win to Chinese star, He Jie
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Countdown to Games begins as Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata takes on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics’ prize money at Paris 2024 Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Beijing half marathon results under investigation after runners appear to hand win to Chinese star, He Jie
    AP
  2. Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win, Obiri repeats as women’s champ
    AFP
  3. Asian Games champion thrower, who tested positive, has TUE: Sumariwalla
    Stan Rayan
  4. Bahraini marathon runner Kimutai gets three-year ban for doping
    Reuters
  5. Beijing half marathon probes ‘embarrassing’ win by Chinese runner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beijing half marathon results under investigation after runners appear to hand win to Chinese star, He Jie
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Countdown to Games begins as Olympic torch lit in ancient Olympia
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata takes on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics’ prize money at Paris 2024 Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment