Bahraini marathon runner Kimutai gets three-year ban for doping

Bahrain’s Marius Kimutai has been banned for three years after the 2023 Barcelona Marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Monday.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 17:27 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kenya’s Marius Kimutai (right) at the Mumbai Marathon.
Kenya's Marius Kimutai (right) at the Mumbai Marathon. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE
infoIcon

Kenya’s Marius Kimutai (right) at the Mumbai Marathon. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Bahrain’s Marius Kimutai has been banned for three years after the 2023 Barcelona Marathon winner was found to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who also won the Rotterdam Marathon in 2017, has been given a three-year ban starting from March 28 2024 with all results since February 2 disqualified.

On March 27, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland reported adverse analytical findings in Kimutai’s blood and urine samples collected in February for the presence of erythropoietin (EPO).

“On 10 April 2024, the Athlete returned a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form confirming that he admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the asserted period of Ineligibility,” the AIU said in the statement. 

AIU /

Doping /

bahrain /

World Anti Doping Agency /

Athletics Integrity Unit

