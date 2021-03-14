Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan creates record after bowling 99.2 overs against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan etched his name in the record books on Sunday after bowling a total of 99.2 overs -- the most in a single Test in the 21st century -- in the ongoing second Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan

Overall, Khan ranks second after Muttiah Muralitharan, who had bowled 113.5 overs vs England at The Oval in 1998.

Rashid displayed fine figures of 4-138 from 36.3 overs in the first innings. In the second innings, he returned with seven wickets, conceded 137 runs and bowled an impressive 17 maidens.

Due to his effort, Afghanistan has been set an unchallenging target of 108 runs to win the second Test.

Zimbabwe was following on in the second innings after being reduced to 142/7 but Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano held on to stitch together a 187-run stand for the eighth wicket. Tiripano missed out on a ton as he was dismissed for 95 while Williams remained unbeaten on 151.