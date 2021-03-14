Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Final LIVE Score, UP vs Mumbai Updates: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw in summit clash

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aditya Tare (w), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh: Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (w), Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan

MATCH PREVIEW

If Mumbai begins as an overwhelming favourite to beat Uttar Pradesh and claim its fourth Vijay Hazare (50-over) title, skipper Prithvi Shaw’s irrepressible form is a big reason.

Shaw, with a record aggregate of 754 runs so far, could go past the 800-run mark in Sunday's final at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. In fact, looking at his run of four centuries – including three in excess of 150 – he could even be expected to reach 900 runs.

Discarded from the Test team, the 21-year-old is desperate to catch the eyes of the National selectors ahead of India’s squad announcement for the three-match ODI series against England. Unless UP grabs the early chance that Shaw is known to offer, the youngster could well dictate the course of the contest.

No doubt, Shaw has scored with vengeance against teams like Delhi, Karnataka, Saurashtra and Puducherry, UP faces other factors too.

UP, joint winner of the 2004-05 season with Tamil Nadu, will have to deal with the form of Shaw’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (179 runs) and former captain Aditya Tare (181). In addition, experienced medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (14 wickets each) have caused maximum damage this season.

Under a young captain in Karan Sharma, UP is a fairly inexperienced side. But its journey to the final has been inspiring. The way the side rallied from 66 for four to outplay host Delhi was commendable.

Though its top-order has disappointed in the knockout phase, Karan, Akshdeep Nath and Upendra Yadav have rescued the team by displaying fine temperament.

Left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma (20 wickets) could still hold the key for UP but it will be interesting to see how the medium pacers Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi and Aaqib Khan deal with Shaw early on in the innings. Familiarity with the conditions, too, could help UP in its third successive outing at the Kotla where Mumbai plays its first of the season.

SQUADS

Uttar Pradesh: Aaqib Khan, Shivam Sharma, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Munindra Maurya, Vishal Pandey, Purnank Tyagi, Sameer Choudhary, Vineet Dubey, Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Aksh Deep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd Javed, Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Yogendar Doyla, Samarth Singh, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Parth Mishra, Shubham Chaubey, Nalin Mishra, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Mohit Jangra, Rinku Singh, Shanu Saini, Shiva Singh, Hardeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav, Jasmer Dhankhar, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Saif, Sameer Rizvi

RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from the semifinals as you sip on your morning coffee.

Akshdeep's all-round show steers UP into finals

Akshdeep Nath's tight seam-up stuff along with a useful half-century helped Uttar Pradesh defeat Gujarat by five wickets to reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy final after 16 long years.

Opting to bat at the Ferozshah Kotla, Gujarat’s top-order put up an ordinary show and found the going tough against some relentless UP bowling attack to be bundled out for a paltry 184 in 48.1 overs with Nath taking 1 for 29 in 6 overs apart from pacers Yash Fayal and Aaqib Khan finishing with three and two scalps respectively.

In reply, UP survived some early hiccups before Nath wrested control with a calculated 104-ball 71 (8x4), while the in-form Upendra Yadav sealed the issue with an unbeaten 31 from 25 balls.

Fresh from his match-winning 112 against Delhi in the quarterfinal, Yadav came to the crease after UP lost its set duo of skipper Karan Sharma (38) and Akshdeep in quick succession.

Yadav held his nerves and ensured that there were no more jitters as he smashed one six and three boundaries to script the win with 44 balls to spare.

UP had last made the final in the 2005-06 season, when it lost to Railways.

Hailing its disciplined bowling effort, UP skipper Sharma said the team executed its plans well to ensure an easy win.

"Initially, the ball was skidding the idea was to bowl wicket to wicket and not give away any loose deliveries. We just stuck to our plan and it resulted in the success," Sharma said.

Team Uttar Pradesh - BCCI

Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal blamed it on the sloppy batting and said the team threw away its initial few wickets.

"Batting was poor initially and we gave way two-three quick wickets. We could have taken the score to 240-mark which would have made it difficult for them," he said.

Asked whether the decision to bat first was a mistake, he said: "We were positive and confident about our batting but those initial few wickets cost us dear."

UP new ball duo Dayal (3/71) and Aaqib (2/22) shared five wickets among them and it was their discipline and control that did not allow Gujarat to break free.

The only respite came from Het Patel who was the top scorer for Gujarat with 60 from 87 balls (5x4). He was in a 66-run partnership with veteran Piyush Chawla (42-ball 32; 2x4, 1x6).

Brief Scores: Gujarat 184; 48.1 overs (Het Patel 60, Piyush Chawla 32; Yash Dayal 3/34, Aaqib Khan 2/22) lost to Uttar Pradesh 188/5; 42.5 overs (Akshdeep Nath 71, Karan Sharma 38, Upendra Yadav 31 not out) by five wickets.

Shaw's 165 puts Mumbai in final

Skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his relentless onslaught with a 122-ball 165 as Mumbai dethroned Karnataka by inflicting a massive 72-run defeat on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final.

At the Air Force ground, Palam, Shaw’s fourth century of this year’s competition saw Mumbai set a stiff target of 323. Karnataka top-order failed to fire, with Samarth and Manish Pandey falling cheaply, and the chase was never on.

Asked to bat, Mumbai had the better of the exchanges as Shaw took six overs to settle down and then rode his luck to raise another big century. Dropped on 38 by Devdutt Padikkal at cover off Shreyas Gopal, Shaw prospered to play a match-winning innings studded with 17 boundaries and seven sixes. He was particularly severe on Gopal whom he hit for two sixes over cover-point and one over mid-wicket.

Ronit More, who took five wickets in the quarterfinal, went for 20 runs in the 37th over with Shaw smashing 16 runs and Shams Mulani (45, 4x4) hitting a four.

In fact, Shaw and Mulani raised 159 runs off 23.4 overs for the third wicket before departing in successive overs. Mumbai traded eight wickets for 81 runs in the last 10 overs. Medium pacer Vyshak Vijay (4/56), who trapped Shaw leg-before was the only Karnataka bowler to make any impact on this day.

FILE PHOTO: Prithvi Shaw is in tremendous form this Vijay Hazare Trophy. - SUDHAKARA JAIN

When Karnataka chased, only Padikkal (64, 64b, 6x4, 1x6) and B. R. Sharath (61, 39b, 8x4, 2x6) provided some hope. With five wickets down for 152 in the 31st over, Karnataka was staring at defeat. Though the next 12 overs saw an addition of nearly 100 runs, Mumbai was happy to bowl out the opposition. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian, playing only his second match, stood out with bowling figures of 10-1-23-2.

At the Ferozeshah Kotla, the other semifinal too proved one-sided with Uttar Pradesh stopping Gujarat with five wickets and 7.2 overs to spare.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 322 in 49.2 overs (Prithvi Shaw 165, Shams Mulani 45, Vyshak Kumar 4/56) beat Karnataka 250 in 42.4 overs (Devdutt Paddikkal 64, B.R. Sharath 61, Shreyas Gopal 33).

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY FINAL LIVE?



The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 final is available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.