Ashwin joins Indian squad in Leicester after COVID-19 recovery

Ravichandran Ashwin, who did not travel to the United Kingdom along with his India teammates for the rescheduled fifth Test after testing COVID-19 positive, has joined the side in Leicester.

The BCCI tweeted an update where Ashwin was seen with his team-mates at Leicester ahead of India's warm-up match against the local side on Thursday.

READ: BCCI president Ganguly to attend India vs Ireland T20Is in Dublin

The team management is hopeful that he will recover in time for the Test against England, which starts on July 1.

Post IPL 2022, Ashwin was not part of the limited-overs squad for the South Africa T20s at home. Instead, the seasoned off-spinner had turned up for his club Mylapore Recreation Club MRC ‘A in the TNCA first division league, where he led it to its maiden title in Chennai.