Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match, in his comeback game, after India registered an innings and 132-run win against Australia in the first Test in Nagpur.

The 34-year-old Jadeja had suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year and missed the ICC T20 World Cup as he underwent surgery, which kept him out of the game for five months.

“Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 percent, scoring runs and taking wickets.. feels amazing. Was working hard at the NCA. Would like to thank the NCA staff, physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays.” said Jadeja after receiving the award.

Jadeja scored a vital 185-ball 70 and picked seven wickets to help India bundle out Australia for 91 in the second innings, its lowest total against India in India.

Additionally, Jadeja became the only Indian to get a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same match on five occasions, surpassing Kapil Dev’s tally of four.

“Was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps - if they make mistake, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple. Try not to change things with my batting. It’s a crucial number - 5, 6, 7.” he added.