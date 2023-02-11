India improved its position on the ICC World Test Championship table after thrashing Australia by an innings and 132 runs in first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur on Saturday.

India’s points percentage climbed from 58.92 to 61.66 with its ninth win in 15 matches in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Meanwhile, Australia, the leader of the table, saw its lead commanding 75.55 PCT reduce to 70.83.

India’s WTC qualification scenarios: India has to thwart the threat of Sri Lanka which can push itself to a 60-plus PCT during its last two matches against New Zealand in March.

A 3-1 series win against Australia would just be enough for India to finish with a PCT of 61.92 and qualify for the final alongside the Aussies, ahead of Sri Lanka’s best possible result (61.11). A 2-2 series draw for India will help it finish ahead of South Africa’s best possible finish with a 56.4 PCT. It would also be enough for India to qualify should Sri Lanka drop points in its two-match series against New Zealand.

Beating the Aussies by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin would help India climb to the top of the WTC standings and initiate a toss-up between Australia and Sri Lanka for the second spot.

Best possible finish: Beat Australia 4-0, finish with 147 points and PCT of 67.43.

Worst possible finish: Lose to Australia 1-3, finish with 99 points and PCT of 62.38.

Can Australia fail to qualify for WTC final?

Meanwhile, if Australia fails to notch up a draw or a win in the next three Tests, it will open up a chance for Sri Lanka (53.33) to qualify for the final, provided it beats New Zealand 2-0 in its upcoming series.