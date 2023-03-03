India’s ICC World Test Championship final qualification chances copped a blow as Australia registered a nine-wicket win in their third Border-Gavaskar Test in Indore on Friday.

Australia, led by Steve Smith in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, qualified for the WTC final with its 11th win in 18 matches in the 2021-23 cycle of the Championship.

Meanwhile, India’s points percentage (PCT) dipped from 64.06 to 60.29, with its fifth defeat in 17 matches in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

India’s WTC qualification scenarios: India now needs to win its final match in the series to qualify for the final without relying on Sri Lanka’s results - the only other team remaining in the race for the summit clash in June at the Oval in England.

A win in Ahmedabad will enable Rohit Sharma’s men to finish with a PCT of 62.5. That will be enough to avert the threat of Sri Lanka, which can push itself to the best-possible PCT of 61.11 during its New Zealand tour that begins on March 9.

Best possible finish for India: Beat Australia 3-1, finishing with 135 points and a PCT of 62.5.

Worst possible finish for India: Draw to Australia 2-2, finish with 123 points and a PCT of 56.94.

How can India fail to qualify for the WTC final?

If India concedes a 2-2 or 2-1 finish to Australia, it can finish with a maximum of 127 points and a PCT of 58.79. In such a scenario, Sri Lanka can pip India and join Australia in the final if it beats New Zealand 2-0 and finish with a 61.11 PCT.