World of cricket: Roger Binny replaces Ganguly as BCCI president; Harmanpreet ruled out of WBBL

Roger Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Roger Binny, the former India all-rounder and a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup, replaced Sourav Ganguly as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He was elected as president on October 18 in Mumbai.

Binny indicated that a focus area for his administration will be the prevention of injuries to players. “As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on two things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan. Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country... The wickets in India should be lively so when we go overseas, it helps our players,” Binny said.

The rest of the BCCI office bearers are: Rajiv Shukla (vice-president), Jay Shah (secretary), Devajit Lon Saikia (joint secretary), Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Arun Singh Dhumal (chairman, IPL governing council), Avishek Dalmiya (member, IPL governing council), and Khairul Jamal Majumdar (apex council member).

Heat hot in WBBL, Harmanpreet ruled out with back injury

Georgia Redmayne and Amelia Kerr excelled with bat and ball, respectively, to lift Brisbane Heat to second place 10 days into the Women’s Big Bash League competition. Wicketkeeper-batter Redmayne made useful contributions with the bat – including an unbeaten 98 and a 49 – and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr backed them up with productive bowling spells, picking up seven wickets in four games.

Harmanpreet Kaur, one of Melbourne Renegades’ key players, was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. Jemimah Rodrigues played just a couple of matches for her team, Melbourne Stars, but got out for a duck the only time she got a chance to bat.

Smriti Mandhana opted out of WBBL to ease her workload.