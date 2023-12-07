MagazineBuy Print

Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee

Other members of the committee are: Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 22:03 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE- Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor.
FILE- Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE- Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday formed an eight-member committee led by its president Roger Binny to accentuate the growth of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor.

ALSO READ: WPL - Ahead of auction, England’s Danni Wyatt sends reminder to franchises with classy knock against India

Other members of the committee are Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

They will collaborate with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a competitive environment around the WPL.

The auction ahead of the WPL 2024 will be held in Mumbai on December 9, and the dates and venues for the second edition of the league are also expected to be announced soon.

