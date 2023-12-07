MagazineBuy Print

Steve Smith’s manager debunks former Australian captain’s retirement talks

While Smith’s overall average remains the best among contemporary batsmen - - 9320 runs from 102 Tests at an average of 58.61 with 32 hundreds -- he has struggled for big runs this season.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 17:13 IST , SYDNEY

PTI
FILE - Smith was also in decent form during the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, scoring 302 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.55 with two fifties.
FILE - Smith was also in decent form during the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, scoring 302 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.55 with two fifties.
infoIcon

FILE - Smith was also in decent form during the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, scoring 302 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.55 with two fifties. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Steve Smith will not follow his teammate David Warner into Test retirement as the former Australian captain thinks he can still achieve a lot more, clarified Warren Craig, his long-time manager.

Warner had expressed his desire for a Sydney farewell after the third and final Test against Pakistan starting on January 3, 2024.

There have been talks about Smith following suit after a below-par season this year against India and England.

While the New South Welshman’s overall average remains the best among contemporary batsmen - - 9320 runs from 102 Tests at an average of 58.61 with 32 hundreds -- he has struggled for big runs this season.

ALSO READ: WI vs ENG: Sam Curran redemption as England thrashes West Indies to level ODI series

However, Craig did not buy into the floating rumours.

“I can debunk that (retirement) at this point in time. He’s still talking about things he wants to achieve,” Craig was quoted as saying by  Sydney Morning Herald.

The 34-year-old top-order batter has achieved every trophy during his illustrious career, including the Ashes (thrice), ODI World Cup (2015 and 2023), T20 World Cup (2021) and the World Test Championship (2023).

But this year, he has managed only 518 runs across 17 innings at an average of 34.53. But standing very close to becoming the fourth Australian batter to score 10000 Test runs, Smith might not want to miss that chance.

Allan Border, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh are the Aussie players to have crossed that landmark.

ALSO READ: New Zealand ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Kiwis name uncapped duo; Williamson, Southee rested

Smith was also in decent form during the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India, scoring 302 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.55 with two fifties.

However, former Australian captain Mark Taylor offered a word of caution to Smith.

“It doesn’t mean they’re done (in mid-30s), but normally you’ve seen their best by then. The early-30s would be the purple patch for most players,” he told SMH.

Smith’s next international assignment will be the three-match Test series against Pakistan, followed by an all-format tour by the West Indies from January 17. Australia will then head to New Zealand for two Tests and a T20I series from February 21.

