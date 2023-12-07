MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs ENG: Sam Curran redemption as England thrashes West Indies to level ODI series

England scored a series-levelling six-wicket victory as Sam Curran responded superbly on Wednesday, bagging three of the first four wickets as West Indies was bundled out for 202.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 07:23 IST , North Sound - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Curran’s opening burst and the support of Gus Atkinson reduced the West Indies to 23 for four.
Curran’s opening burst and the support of Gus Atkinson reduced the West Indies to 23 for four. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Curran’s opening burst and the support of Gus Atkinson reduced the West Indies to 23 for four. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sam Curran bounced back with a match-winning bowling display as England scored a series-levelling six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second One Day International in Antigua on Wednesday.

Curran was spanked for 98 runs off 9.5 overs on Sunday as England slumped to a four-wicket defeat in the series opener -- the worst ever performance by an England bowler in ODI cricket.

But the left-arm seam bowler responded superbly on Wednesday, bagging three of the first four wickets as the home side was bundled out for 202 off 39.4 overs in the day/night fixture.

Will Jacks then anchored the English response at the top of the order with 73 while there was a welcome return to form for Jos Buttler, the England captain taking his team to victory with an unbeaten 58 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 90 with Harry Brook (43 not out).

ALSO READ
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Shafali’s fifty in vain as England beats India by 38 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series

“It was tough the other day but just have to keep moving forward and try to bounce back,” Curran said after his Player-of-the-Match performance at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Curran’s opening burst and the support of Gus Atkinson reduced the West Indies to 23 for four.

But for a 129-run fifth-wicket partnership between captain Shai Hope (68) and Sherfane Rutherford (63), it would have been a complete capitulation by the hosts.

Spinner Liam Livingston then claimed the spotlight with the wickets of both Hope and Rutherford before swiftly adding another to also finish with three wickets.

Atkinson and frontline spinner Rehan Ahmed shared in the spoils with two wickets apiece.

A measure of the recklessness displayed by the West Indies at the crease was that its innings folded with ten overs of the allotted 50 unused as successive players attempted to outdo each other in the extravagance of their strokeplay.

ALSO READ
ICC, Cricket West Indies delegates inspect T20 World Cup 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean

England openers Jacks and Phil Salt sped to 50 by the sixth over in reply. However on a pitch offering considerable assistance for the spinners Gudakesh Motie claimed two victims and at 116 for four, the tourists had some work to do.

Buttler and Brook eased those concerns though with the England captain’s first half-century in 15 innings taking him past the 5,000-run mark in ODIs, just the fifth Englishman to do so.

“I’ve been searching a bit for some form so it was great to spend some time in the middle,” said Buttler.

“I was really getting fed up with the way things were going so it’s pleasing to get back to something like the player I know I am.”

For Hope, it was a case of the home side not responding to the early challenge.

“We didn’t play the situation smart enough and got ourselves into a deep hole. Now we’ve got to be ready for this final game.”

Hope will be at his home ground of Kensington Oval in Barbados for the decider on Saturday before the teams switch format and engage in a five-match T20 International series.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sam Curran /

West Indies vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG: Sam Curran redemption as England thrashes West Indies to level ODI series
    AFP
  2. Premier League: McTominay brace leads Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  4. Indian football this week (Nov 27-Dec 3): Super Cup clashes with AFC Asian Cup; century of goals in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Shafali’s fifty in vain as England beats India by 38 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs ENG: Sam Curran redemption as England thrashes West Indies to level ODI series
    AFP
  2. ICC, Cricket West Indies delegates inspect T20 World Cup 2024 venues in USA, Caribbean
    PTI
  3. Sri Lanka ground staff awarded cash reward promised during Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Highlights: Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt, Wyatt star as England beat India by 38 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Bangladesh in charge despite bizarre Mushfiqur dismissal on Day 1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG: Sam Curran redemption as England thrashes West Indies to level ODI series
    AFP
  2. Premier League: McTominay brace leads Manchester United to 2-1 win over Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Stuttering Manchester City loses 1-0 to Aston Villa
    Reuters
  4. Indian football this week (Nov 27-Dec 3): Super Cup clashes with AFC Asian Cup; century of goals in ISL
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Shafali’s fifty in vain as England beats India by 38 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment