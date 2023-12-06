MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka ground staff awarded cash reward promised during Asia Cup 2023

The rewards, granted by National Curator Godfrey Dabrera, were awarded jointly by the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket, with each institution contributing USD 25,000.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ground staff stand on the filed as the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan delays due to wet out field in Colombo.
Ground staff stand on the filed as the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan delays due to wet out field in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ground staff stand on the filed as the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan delays due to wet out field in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday has commenced the distribution of the USD 50,000 award (INR 4.1 million) money to the ground staff in Colombo and Kandy announced during the Asia Cup 2023. 

The rewards, granted by National Curator Godfrey Dabrera, were awarded jointly by the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket, with each institution contributing USD 25,000.

According to SLC’s release, 138 members of the ground staff (permanent and contract employees) of the R. Premadasa Stadium, who worked during the tournament in August-September were rewarded, while 115 members of the ground staff of the Pallekele, Kandy, will receive their reward on Friday.

Read | Asia Cup 2023: Ground staff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka

“The staff of both venues did a yeomen service during the tournament to ensure the practice facilities, outfield, pitches, covering and uncovering of the ground, and related services were in place and in time to conduct the tournament successfully, despite the bad weather conditions that prevailed during that time,” the release said.

Curators, turf supervisors, ground staff, and technical staff are among the recipients of the reward payment for the tournament that saw majority of the matches affected by rains.

The six-team tournament was played between August 30 to September 17.

