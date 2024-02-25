IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma completes 4000 runs in Tests

Rohit Sharma completed 4000 runs in Tests during India’s fourth match against England in Ranchi on Friday.

The Indian captain is the 17th from the country to cross the mark. Among Indians, Rohit is the 10th-fastest to achieve the feat. Virender Sehwag was the fastest in just 79 innings.

Follow | IND vs ENG 4th Test

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013 has so far played 58 matches for India. The 36-year-old currently averages over 44 in Test cricket.

He has scored 11 centuries and 16 fifties in the longer format with the highest score of 212, which he scored against South Africa in 2019.

Rohit initially began as a middle-order batter in Tests and got promoted as an opener in 2019.