SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Elgar after farewell Test

Rohit Sharma gifted a jersey signed by the entire Indian team to Dean Elgar after the conclusion of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

Elgar, who was leading the South Africa in the second Test in the absence of Temba Bavuma, announced his retirement following the two-match series.

“Such an important player for South Africa. Only few have done what he has done. He is gritty. For someone to have a career like that, we all appreciate. There are not too many players like him. All the best to him,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

The left-hand batter bid adieu to international cricket with scores of 2 and 12 in the two innings. In the first Test, Elgar notched up an 185 runs which powered South Africa to an innings win.

Elgar retires with 5331 runs to his name in 85 Tests at an average of 37.08. He hit 14 centuries and 23 fifties.