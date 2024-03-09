IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma did not take the field during Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala due to a stiff back, a BCCI release said on Saturday.
Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah started the day with the bat for India, adding four runs to the overnight score before falling to James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir respectively.
Rohit and Shubman Gill scored hundreds in the Indian first innings, helping the team post 477, with a lead of 259 runs.
India currently leads the five match series 3-1, coming back from a defeat in Hyderabad to rack up wins in Vishakapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi.
