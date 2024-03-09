MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3

Rohit and Shubman Gill scored hundreds in the Indian first innings, helping the team post 477, with a lead of 259 runs.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 10:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma after scoring a century on the second day of the final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 08, 2024.
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma after scoring a century on the second day of the final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma after scoring a century on the second day of the final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma did not take the field during Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala due to a stiff back, a BCCI release said on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah started the day with the bat for India, adding four runs to the overnight score before falling to James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir respectively.

Rohit and Shubman Gill scored hundreds in the Indian first innings, helping the team post 477, with a lead of 259 runs.

India currently leads the five match series 3-1, coming back from a defeat in Hyderabad to rack up wins in Vishakapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Jasprit Bumrah

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
