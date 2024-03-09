MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kuldeep, Bumrah look to extend lead v England; live streaming info

India vs England Live Score Day 3: Follow for all live updates and highlights from Day 3 of the 5th Test match between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : Mar 09, 2024 08:30 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala.
India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • March 09, 2024 08:16
    The debutant speaks after his sublime fifty!

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Playing for India is both nerve-wracking and enjoyable, says Padikkal

    Batting at No. 4, Devdutt Padikkal had a memorable outing with the bat on his debut Test match, scoring a half-century.

  • March 09, 2024 08:00
    50 on debut for Devdutt Padikkal!
  • March 09, 2024 07:48
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time does the fifth Test between India and England begin?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will begin at 9:30 AM IST. 

    Where can we watch the fifth Test between India and England?

    The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 09, 2024 07:35
    Day 2 report

    As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked out in the middle on a sunny Friday morning, their intentions were clear - allow none of the England bowlers to settle.

    After a quiet first over, Rohit began his onslaught with a six and a boundary off Shoaib Bashir, and Gill joined in with some back foot strokes. Time and again, as the England spinners faltered in length, Gill danced down the track for some big hits. 

    He lofted Bashir over the long-off for a six and brought up his 4000 first-class runs, and a while later, the young spinner was again at the receiving end as Gill walloped him over the deep mid-wicket amid huge cheers from the crowd. He also looked comfortable against Mark Wood and effortlessly hit him for four boundaries between the 38th and the 42nd over.

    - Shayan Acharya

    Click on image to read full preview

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit, Gill centuries put India in control on Day 2

    Rohit and Gill raced to their centuries to maintain India’s dominance. The host overcame late strikes by Bashir and Tom Hartley to end the day at 473 for 8, extending its lead to 255 runs.

  • March 09, 2024 07:26
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to live coverage from Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala. Stay Tuned for live updates and scores as India looks to seal another win against the visitor. 

Related Topics

India /

England /

India vs England Test series

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Top-ranked Swiatek crushes Collins; Kerber upsets 10th seed Ostapenko
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Defending champion Rybakina pulls out due to illness
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Sinner shines, Murray falls in second round
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kuldeep, Bumrah look to extend lead v England; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen takes pole; Ferrari teen stand-in Oliver Bearman 11th
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kuldeep, Bumrah look to extend lead v England; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Playing for India is both nerve-wracking and enjoyable, says Padikkal
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit, Gill centuries put India in control on Day 2
    Shayan Acharya
  4. DC-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP-W 138/8 in 20 overs, DCW 137 in 19.5 overs, UP Warriorz won by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Top-ranked Swiatek crushes Collins; Kerber upsets 10th seed Ostapenko
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Defending champion Rybakina pulls out due to illness
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Sinner shines, Murray falls in second round
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kuldeep, Bumrah look to extend lead v England; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen takes pole; Ferrari teen stand-in Oliver Bearman 11th
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment