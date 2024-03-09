- March 09, 2024 08:0050 on debut for Devdutt Padikkal!
- March 09, 2024 07:48LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time does the fifth Test between India and England begin?
The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Where can we watch the fifth Test between India and England?
The fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 09, 2024 07:35Day 2 report
As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked out in the middle on a sunny Friday morning, their intentions were clear - allow none of the England bowlers to settle.
After a quiet first over, Rohit began his onslaught with a six and a boundary off Shoaib Bashir, and Gill joined in with some back foot strokes. Time and again, as the England spinners faltered in length, Gill danced down the track for some big hits.
He lofted Bashir over the long-off for a six and brought up his 4000 first-class runs, and a while later, the young spinner was again at the receiving end as Gill walloped him over the deep mid-wicket amid huge cheers from the crowd. He also looked comfortable against Mark Wood and effortlessly hit him for four boundaries between the 38th and the 42nd over.
- Shayan Acharya
Click on image to read full preview
- March 09, 2024 07:26Stay Tuned!
Welcome to live coverage from Day 3 of the 5th Test between India and England at Dharamsala. Stay Tuned for live updates and scores as India looks to seal another win against the visitor.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Wells: Top-ranked Swiatek crushes Collins; Kerber upsets 10th seed Ostapenko
- Indian Wells: Defending champion Rybakina pulls out due to illness
- Indian Wells: Sinner shines, Murray falls in second round
- IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kuldeep, Bumrah look to extend lead v England; live streaming info
- Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen takes pole; Ferrari teen stand-in Oliver Bearman 11th
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE