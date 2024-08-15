MagazineBuy Print

Shakib has been supportive of youngsters: Bangladesh spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed

Shakib, a former MP under the Sheikh Hasina regime, joined the team in Pakistan for the two-Test series after being cleared by the interim government, days after the Bangladesh Parliament was dissolved.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 18:13 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan attends a practice session ahead of their Test series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 2024.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan attends a practice session ahead of their Test series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan attends a practice session ahead of their Test series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan has been a strong supporter of the younger players in the team, said Bangladesh’s spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed after the ousted Bangladeshi lawmaker was cleared to be part of the national team for the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Shakib, a former MP under the Sheikh Hasina regime, joined the team in Pakistan for the two-Test series after being cleared by the interim government, days after the Bangladesh Parliament was dissolved.

Having remained an elected MPA with the deposed prime minister, Shaikh Hasina’s government, Shakib is reported to call all the shots in the Bangladesh team and captained it in last year’s ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: Joe Root could surpass Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket’s highest run-scorer: Ricky Ponting

The 37-year-old had a rift with Tamim Iqbal and had criticised the senior opener for putting himself ahead of the team’s needs. Iqbal was excluded from the 2023 World Cup squad, citing fitness issues.

But Mushtaq insisted that Shakib and other senior players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed were playing a very positive role in the team.

“Shakib and even Mushfiq and Taskin they are all supportive of the youngsters in the team especially those touring Pakistan for the first time,” he told a media conference in Lahore on Thursday.

Mushtaq also described the current Bangladesh side as a very “coachable” side.

“By this I mean the players are enthusiastic to improve and listen to you and learn about tactics and strategies. I hope I can make a positive impact on them,” he added.

Mushtaq said Bangladesh was not a side to be taken lightly.

“They have some good quality players and they now have some good pace bowlers as well and I think they are on the right path. They just need to have self-belief they can do better overseas,” he said.

