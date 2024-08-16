SA20 Season 3: Player auction to be held on October 1; Full list of squads, teams, players

The player auction ahead of the third season of the SA20 will take place in Cape Town on October 1 with a total of 13 slots left to be filled, announced Graeme Smith, the league commissioner.

The upcoming edition of the SA20 is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 8 next year.

Following the conclusion of the pre-signing and retention window, the teams will have to pick up 13 more players from the auction.

Retired India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently joined Paarl Royals, becoming the first player from the country to join the South African league.

In addition to this, each franchise will also need to select its Season 3 Rookie, while three of the franchises still have a wildcard to announce before December 30.

Apart from Karthik, international stars like Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Johnny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also be seen in action in the league.

“To have the calibre of international players joining local heroes like Aiden (Markram), KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Heinrich (Klaasen) sets up an explosive season,” Smith stated in a release.

“We are also incredibly proud of all the domestic players who have been retained by the teams, including the majority of the rookies who have been incorporated as fully-contracted players for Season 3,” he added.