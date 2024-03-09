IND vs ENG: James Anderson completes 700 wickets in Tests, only third bowler to record feat

James Anderson became only the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests during the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne are the only other bowlers to have crossed the tally.
FOLLOW LIVE: India vs England 5th Test Day 5 live score
James Anderson started the match with 698 wickets and removed Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during India’s first innings to achieve the record.
Anderson is already the leading Test wicket taker among pacers, after crossing Glenn Mcgrath’s tally of 563 during the Oval Test against India in 2018.
Most Test wickets in history
Most Test wickets for England
