IND vs ENG: James Anderson completes 700 wickets in Tests, only third bowler to record feat

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia’ Shane Warne are the only other bowlers who crossed the tally.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 09:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the second day of fouth Test match.
James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the second day of fouth Test match. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the second day of fouth Test match. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

James Anderson became only the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests during the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne are the only other bowlers to have crossed the tally.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs England 5th Test Day 5 live score

James Anderson started the match with 698 wickets and removed Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav during India’s first innings to achieve the record.

Anderson is already the leading Test wicket taker among pacers, after crossing Glenn Mcgrath’s tally of 563 during the Oval Test against India in 2018.

Most Test wickets in history
Muttiah Muralitharan - 800
Shane Warne - 708
James Anderson - 700*
Anil Kumble - 619
Stuart Broad - 604
Most Test wickets for England
James Anderson - 700*
Stuart Broad - 604
Ian Botham - 383
Bob Willis - 325
Fred Trueman - 307

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
