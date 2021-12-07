SA vs IND: South Africa announces 21-member Test squad for India series; De Kock, Rabada in

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced a 21-member squad that will take on India in three Test matches from December 26 to January 15 in 2022.

The series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will be hosted in three venues -- SuperSport Park, Imperial Wanderers and Six Gun Grill Newlands.

South Africa's selection panel went with the same core group that successfully toured the West Indies in June this year, adding three others.

Proteas fans will be pleased to see the return of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje as well as the reintroduction of seamer Duanne Olivier, who has returned to the South African domestic set-up following a prolonged stint in the United Kingdom.