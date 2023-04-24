I played cricket because of him. Such magical influence he had on a generation of cricketers. I was 11 when I saw him playing at the Sector-16 Stadium in Chandigarh. We had known Kapil Dev as the most iconic player and he came from my city. I remember, in 1996, when Sachin came to meet us to address the Star City Club, which was managed by Kailash Gattani. He spoke to us and that was some experience for me. Another time, he had come to Chandigarh and dad (Yograj Singh) was to pick him up. I was told to run to the stadium because dad focussed on picking him.

The first dressing room meeting with Sachin (Nairobi, 2000) was an amazing experience. It happened 23 years ago but it is so vivid. He was the first person to come and shake hands with everyone. Vijay Dahiya and I stood in awe and disbelief. Such humility from such a big star. It was a great feeling for us and from there began my reverence for the best cricketer I have known.

When I got the ‘Player of the Match’ award against Australia, he was happier than me. I could not believe I could do it but he believed in me. He guided me on how to go ahead with my career from that point. “Everything happens for a reason. Your career begins when you win matches for the team. Not when you get into the playing XI,” he had said. That stuck with me and was the reason why I could play 40 Tests and more than 300 ODIs.

I remember getting into the team bus and discovering there was just one seat left — next to Sachin. I was hesitant but (coach) Anshuman Gaekwad assured me and made me sit next to him. Sachin made me comfortable with his non-stop questions and I felt as if we had been friends for ages. I just watched in disbelief at his ability to make juniors feel at home.

I remember once I opened my coffin (kit bag) and he happened to spot his picture that I had pasted for inspiration. “Nice picture,” he remarked. That day it was announced that Sachin and I were going to bat in the same nets. At the end of the day, I called up my parents to share the joy. There was so much to learn just watching him prepare for the match.

Also Read Sachin Tendulkar on turning 50, the future of cricket and gender equality

What can I say of his batsmanship. Impeccable. He is technically the most accomplished and mentally very sharp.

No one can adapt to conditions and equations as quickly as Sachin can. He can also confront the opposition with his innovative shot selection. How he controlled his instinct was always a mystery. He was always one step ahead of the bowler. The best batter I have seen.

You will not come across such a level headed person. To me he has been the most influential person. Every time I had issues in batting and personal life, he would put his arm across my shoulder and motivate me. His line was unforgettable.

“You will matter when it matters most.” I had to win the World Cup for him (in 2011). Thank you, Sachin, for being there for Indian cricket.

(As told to Vijay Lokapally)